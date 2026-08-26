Ex-Obama adviser gets emotional, ‘storms off’ live TV as Lindsay Clancy supporters are blasted, ‘Be ashamed …’ | Watch

A live television debate over the Lindsay Clancy case turned heated when Democrat strategist and former Obama adviser Laurie Watkins became emotional and stormed off after being confronted over the growing movement of women supporting Lindsay. The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. Ex-Obama adviser gets emotional, ‘storms off’ live TV as Lindsay Clancy supporters are blasted (@TCorbettDillon/X)

During the live confrontation, political commentator Thomas Corbett-Dillon blasted the women who gathered outside the courthouse to support Lindsay.

“These are man-hating women that are standing outside,” Corbett-Dillon said. “This is what it’s about. They think the husband did it. They’re crazy. They’ve lost their minds.”

Hundreds of women wore pink and lined the street outside Plymouth County Courthouse carrying signs that read “She Needed Help”.

“They say that Lindsay was in psychosis. I think these women are suffering from psychosis,” Corbett-Dillon said. “They’ve been watching too many true-crime Netflix dramas.”

The heated debate Corbett-Dillon went on to note that Lindsay had access to doctors, psychiatric treatment, medication, family assistance, and a nanny before the killings.

“This was an incredibly privileged woman, incredibly wealthy. She had a nanny, and she’s still complaining that she needed help,” he said. “She could not have gotten more help from the system than she already received.”

Watkins then tried to interrupt, and claimed that nobody was defending the killings while arguing that women could still show empathy to Lindsay.

“I don’t think anybody’s defending what she did, but you can have empathy for what she went through,” Watkins said.

“What are they thinking? They’re defending this woman,” Corbett-Dillon fired back.

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As Corbett-Dillon refused to back down, Watkins started to become emotional. “What you just said was absolutely disgusting,” she said. “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

“You clearly don’t care, so pipe down,” she added.

Corbett-Dillon then issued a warning to men watching at home.

“Men watching this, if you have a woman sitting next to you on the sofa who is defending this murderer, you’ve got to think deeply about this,” he said.

Watkins had then had enough.

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“I’ve had it with you!” she said, before storming away from the discussion.

Crobett-Dillon shared the clip on X, writing, “FEMINIST MELTDOWN & STORMS OFF! Why are so many women defending Lindsay Clancy!? They’ve lost their minds!”

Watch the video here: https://x.com/TCorbettDillon/status/2092219681104908299?s=20

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.