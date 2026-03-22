Ex-TPUSA employee shares video of scantily clad woman performing at AmFest after-party, 'Where's the biblical modesty?'

A former Turning Point USA employee has questioned Charlie Kirk’s organization’s beliefs by sharing a video he claimed is from AmFest 2024's after-party, where a scantily clad woman was seen performing. Matt Tucciarone asked why TPUSA would choose to feature such a performer when it “exists to equip Christians to live out biblical truth, fight cultural degeneracy, and be salt and light.” Ex-TPUSA employee shares video of scantily clad woman performing at AmFest after-party (Photo by Martin LELIEVRE / AFP) (AFP)

“But at AmFest 2024's after-party (hosted by James O'Keefe – the 'Make America Rave Again' blowout), this is what went down: a half-naked woman in a giant wine glass full of water, grinding sexually, splashing the crowd while booze flows everywhere – and she wraps our American flag around her like a cape. Straight-up Flag Code disrespect and total cultural compromise,” Tucciarone wrote.

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He added, “This is the 'party of the decade' our youth are funneled into? Where's the biblical modesty? The respect for sacred symbols? The consistency on fighting degeneracy? Former insider here – this doesn't align with what TPUSA preaches. Video is real, unedited, from the event I was at. Judge for yourself.”

‘TPUSA talks about not going to these events’ When someone in the comment section noted “you must influence pop culture” to win elections and that Kirk and TPUSA “understood the balance between culture and conservatism,” O'Keefe replied, “But it’s interesting because TPUSA talks about not going to these events. You are missing the point. I’m a millennial I’m no boomer and I’m no prude I’m just calling out their blatant hypocrisy”.

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Kirk was known for advocating for a range of conservative positions, including opposition to abortion, gun control, DEI programs, and LGBTQ rights. Over time, he also aligned with the Christian right and advocated for Christian nationalism.

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).