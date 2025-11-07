FAA reducing flights at 40 airports amid govt shutdown: Check full list and delays

Amid the ongoing government shutdown affecting the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) staffing, the agency announced earlier on Wednesday that it plans to reduce air traffic by 10% affecting 40 airports starting Thursday, November 6. A control tower is seen at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on November in Houston, Texas. (Representational)(Getty Images via AFP)

The United States Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, announced the cut in flights across 40 airports at a presser on Wednesday. "It's going to lead to more cancellations, but we are going to work with the airlines to do this in a systematic way," Duffy had said.

So which 40 airports are facing issues due to the shutdown-induced reduction in staff? How much delay are there in these airports? Let's find out.

40 Airport Affected By FAA Shutdown: Full List

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) — Minneapolis–St. Paul, Minnesota

San Diego International Airport (SAN) — San Diego, California

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) — Baltimore, Maryland

Portland International Airport (PDX) — Portland, Oregon

Teterboro Airport (TEB) — Teterboro, New Jersey

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) — Los Angeles, California

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) — Hebron, Kentucky

Dallas Love Field (DAL) — Dallas, Texas

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) — Charlotte, North Carolina

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) — Salt Lake City, Utah

New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) — Queens, New York

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) — Atlanta, Georgia

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — San Francisco, California

Orlando International Airport (MCO) — Orlando, Florida

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) — Dulles, Virginia

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) — Phoenix, Arizona

Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport (ANC) — Anchorage, Alaska

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) — Detroit, Michigan

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) — Houston, Texas

Miami International Airport (MIA) — Miami, Florida

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) — Louisville, Kentucky

Indianapolis International Airport (IND) — Indianapolis, Indiana

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Honolulu Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) — Honolulu, Hawaii

Memphis International Airport (MEM) — Memphis, Tennessee

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) — Seattle, Washington

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) — Arlington, Virginia

Oakland International Airport (OAK) — Oakland, California

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) — Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) — Boston, Massachusetts

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) — Newark, New Jersey

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) — Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) — Chicago, Illinois

Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) — Las Vegas, Nevada

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) — Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Houston William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) — Houston, Texas

Also read: FAA shutdown row: Which airports are affected after big decision? 40 cities on the list

New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) — Queens, New York

Tampa International Airport (TPA) — Tampa, Florida

Denver International Airport (DEN) — Denver, Colorado

Flight Delays Today

According to FlightAware, the flight tracking platform, on Thursday 4,146 within, into, or out of the US along with 417 cancellations globally and 84 affecting US flights.