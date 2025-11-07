FAA reducing flights at 40 airports amid govt shutdown: Check full list and delays
FAA to cut air traffic by 10% affecting 40 U.S. airports from Nov 6 amid the government shutdown, causing increased flight delays and cancellations.
Amid the ongoing government shutdown affecting the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) staffing, the agency announced earlier on Wednesday that it plans to reduce air traffic by 10% affecting 40 airports starting Thursday, November 6.
The United States Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, announced the cut in flights across 40 airports at a presser on Wednesday. "It's going to lead to more cancellations, but we are going to work with the airlines to do this in a systematic way," Duffy had said.
So which 40 airports are facing issues due to the shutdown-induced reduction in staff? How much delay are there in these airports? Let's find out.
40 Airport Affected By FAA Shutdown: Full List
Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) — Minneapolis–St. Paul, Minnesota
San Diego International Airport (SAN) — San Diego, California
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) — Baltimore, Maryland
Portland International Airport (PDX) — Portland, Oregon
Teterboro Airport (TEB) — Teterboro, New Jersey
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) — Los Angeles, California
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) — Hebron, Kentucky
Dallas Love Field (DAL) — Dallas, Texas
Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) — Charlotte, North Carolina
Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) — Salt Lake City, Utah
New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) — Queens, New York
Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) — Atlanta, Georgia
San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — San Francisco, California
Orlando International Airport (MCO) — Orlando, Florida
Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) — Dulles, Virginia
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) — Phoenix, Arizona
Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport (ANC) — Anchorage, Alaska
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) — Detroit, Michigan
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) — Houston, Texas
Miami International Airport (MIA) — Miami, Florida
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) — Louisville, Kentucky
Indianapolis International Airport (IND) — Indianapolis, Indiana
Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Honolulu Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) — Honolulu, Hawaii
Memphis International Airport (MEM) — Memphis, Tennessee
Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) — Seattle, Washington
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) — Arlington, Virginia
Oakland International Airport (OAK) — Oakland, California
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) — Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas
Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) — Boston, Massachusetts
Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) — Newark, New Jersey
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) — Chicago, Illinois
Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) — Chicago, Illinois
Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) — Las Vegas, Nevada
Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) — Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Houston William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) — Houston, Texas
Also read: FAA shutdown row: Which airports are affected after big decision? 40 cities on the list
New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) — Queens, New York
Tampa International Airport (TPA) — Tampa, Florida
Denver International Airport (DEN) — Denver, Colorado
Flight Delays Today
According to FlightAware, the flight tracking platform, on Thursday 4,146 within, into, or out of the US along with 417 cancellations globally and 84 affecting US flights.