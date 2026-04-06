Fact check: Mojtaba Khamenei really seen at command center?
Analysis from Grok indicates a widely shared video of Mojtaba Khamenei in the military ops room is not genuine and exhibits signs of AI generation.
A clip widely being shared on social media appears to depict Mojtaba Khamenei walking into a high-tech command center where a large image of Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor is displayed. However, fact-checking reveals that the video is not genuine and lacks any official backing.
The viral video claiming to show Mojtaba Khamenei entering a military operations room has been debunked as AI-generated and unverified by Grok, with no credible sources confirming its authenticity.
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The Iranian media has not reported on the alleged video
GBX_Press initially shared the video on X. The page described the video as "breaking news" and stated, “Iran releases a new video showing for the first time Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, on his way to the military operations room.”
However, there has been no confirmation of the video from Iranian state media outlets such as Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), or Tasnim News Agency, Grok confirmed.
Major international news organisations, including Reuters, BBC, and CNN, have also not reported any such appearance or video release by the government of Iran.
Open-source intelligence like Grok notes that, since reportedly succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei, earlier in 2026, Mojtaba Khamenei has made no verified public appearances and has issued only written statements.
This clip comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region with the ongoing war between Iran, Israel and the US. Additionally, the addition of imagery referencing the Dimona Nuclear Reactor in Israel with visible coordinates feeds into the speculation about military escalation.
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AI markers and recycled footage identified
According to analysis from Grok, the clip is identified to have several indicators that it is artificially generated or manipulated.
Frame-by-frame reviews suggest that portions of the footage resemble older recordings of Ali Khamenei from before his reported death, per Grok. The video is then mounted with digital overlays added to create the impression of a new setting.
The video also features visual inconsistencies such as blurred faces, unnatural lighting, and glitch-like transitions, according to Grok. These markers have been flagged as common markers of AI-generated or heavily edited content.
Fact-checking organisations, including DW and MEMRI, have previously documented similar propaganda-style clips using AI techniques to mislead viewers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More