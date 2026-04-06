Fact check: Mojtaba Khamenei really seen at command center?

A clip widely being shared on social media appears to depict Mojtaba Khamenei walking into a high-tech command center where a large image of Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor is displayed. However, fact-checking reveals that the video is not genuine and lacks any official backing. Analysis from Grok indicates a widely shared video of Mojtaba Khamenei in the military ops room is not genuine and exhibits signs of AI generation. (Photo by AFP) / (AFP)

The viral video claiming to show Mojtaba Khamenei entering a military operations room has been debunked as AI-generated and unverified by Grok, with no credible sources confirming its authenticity.

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The Iranian media has not reported on the alleged video GBX_Press initially shared the video on X. The page described the video as "breaking news" and stated, “Iran releases a new video showing for the first time Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, on his way to the military operations room.”

However, there has been no confirmation of the video from Iranian state media outlets such as Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), or Tasnim News Agency, Grok confirmed.

Major international news organisations, including Reuters, BBC, and CNN, have also not reported any such appearance or video release by the government of Iran.

Open-source intelligence like Grok notes that, since reportedly succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei, earlier in 2026, Mojtaba Khamenei has made no verified public appearances and has issued only written statements.

This clip comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region with the ongoing war between Iran, Israel and the US. Additionally, the addition of imagery referencing the Dimona Nuclear Reactor in Israel with visible coordinates feeds into the speculation about military escalation.