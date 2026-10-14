Fed Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s lawyer denounces Trump’s latest firing bid after year-long fight

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s lawyer has criticised US President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to remove her from office, questioning whether a White House inquiry into mortgage fraud allegations can offer a fair hearing. Cook will also be unable to attend a hearing scheduled for November 5 because of official duties in Europe. Lisa Cook’s lawyer challenges Trump’s latest removal effort, questioning the hearing’s fairness as she remains unavailable on November 5.. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo (REUTERS)

According to Reuters, lawyer Abbe Lowell raised concerns about the inquiry in a letter to the White House on Tuesday. Trump has been trying to remove Cook for more than a year. She denies wrongdoing and is fighting to keep her position at the central bank.

Cook’s lawyer questions hearing fairness In his letter, Lowell challenged the impartiality of the three-member committee appointed to examine the allegations against Cook. He also raised concerns about unspecified additional allegations and the lack of a clear timeline for disclosing evidence.

One committee member, White House economic policy adviser Kevin Hassett, had previously urged Cook to take leave from her role and suggested Trump had grounds to dismiss her, Lowell said.

The lawyer argued that the process must give Cook a fair chance to review the evidence and respond to the claims. He said the proposed hearing arrangements did not respect the Federal Reserve’s tradition of independence.

Also Read: What did Lisa Cook allegedly do? Trump launches probe into Federal Reserve Governor over mortgage claims

Why can't Cook attend the November 5 hearing? Lowell told the White House that Cook would be in Europe for financial and monetary policy meetings on November 5, making her unavailable to attend the hearing.

In the letter reported by Reuters, he said the earliest she could take part would be after the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting scheduled for December 8 and 9.

The White House has not yet confirmed whether the hearing will be rescheduled. Trump previously said he would proceed with Cook’s removal if the committee recommended it.

Also Read: Trump administration moves ahead with efforts to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook

Trump has tried to remove Cook for over a year Trump first attempted to fire Cook in 2025, citing allegations that she made false statements on mortgage applications. Cook has denied the allegations and sued to keep her job.

The dispute has also raised questions about the Federal Reserve’s independence. Trump has repeatedly criticised the central bank over interest rates, arguing that it has not lowered them for political reasons.

The US Supreme Court previously blocked Trump from removing Cook at will, ruling that a Fed governor must receive appropriate procedural protections. However, the ruling left open a route for removal if the administration follows a fair process and establishes sufficient grounds.

Cook’s legal challenge and the White House inquiry are continuing, leaving the timing and outcome of the effort to remove her uncertain.