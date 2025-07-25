Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fire alarm at United Airlines HQ in Chicago's Willis Tower prompts nationwide ground stop

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 05:42 am IST

A fire alarm at United Airlines headquarters at the Willis Tower in Illinois, Chicago sparked a nationwide ground stop for all United flights on Thursday.

A fire alarm at United Airlines headquarters at the Willis Tower in Illinois, Chicago sparked a nationwide ground stop for all United Airlines flights on Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an advisory that the ground stop is in effect for all airports owing to a fire alarm at United's Network Operations Center at Willis Tower.

Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Fire alarm at United Airlines HQ in Chicago's Willis Tower prompts nationwide ground stop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On