Fire in Logan, Utah? What's burning today as fears rise amid Brushy Canyon Fire - latest update; scary visuals emerge

Many feared there was a fire in Logan, Utah on August 27. Destruction from the Brushy Canyon Fire caused smoke to be blown towards Logan, Utah. (Facebook/Utah Fire Info)

“Is there another fire in Logan? I can smell it at Mount Logan Middle School,” one wrote on Facebook. However, there's no active fire reports for Logan at the moment. The smoke appears to be from the ongoing Brushy Canyon Fire at Promontory Point, North of Lead Mountain, in Box Elder County.

At the time of writing, the fire is at 9,600 acres. The fire is at zero percent containment, WatchDuty reported. “The fire recently experienced winds reaching 75 mph, pushing flames across the existing dozer line and allowing the fire to continue spreading. Fire conditions remain extremely dynamic. Please stay alert, avoid the area, and follow directions from local officials and fire crews,” Utah Fire Info updated on Facebook.

They also shared visuals of the ongoing Brushy Canyon Fire.