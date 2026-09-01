Fire in Oklahoma City: Massive blaze at salvage yard sends smoke toward Moore; videos surface
In a Facebook post, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said crews were working to contain a large debris fire at a scrapyard near 5700 S. High Ave.
A massive fire has broken out at a salvage yard in southeast Oklahoma City, with residents in nearby Moore reporting seeing a large plume of smoke.
In a Facebook post, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said crews were working to contain a large debris fire at a scrapyard near 5700 S. High Ave.
“A large column of black smoke is visible from several areas of Oklahoma City,” the department said. “Firefighters are actively working to bring the fire under control.”
No injuries have been reported. Officials are asking people to avoid the area and give firefighters plenty of room to operate.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More