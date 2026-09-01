Fire in Oklahoma City: Massive blaze at salvage yard sends smoke toward Moore; videos surface

A massive fire has broken out at a salvage yard in southeast Oklahoma City, with residents in nearby Moore reporting seeing a large plume of smoke. Fire in Oklahoma City. (UnSplash)

In a Facebook post, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said crews were working to contain a large debris fire at a scrapyard near 5700 S. High Ave.

“A large column of black smoke is visible from several areas of Oklahoma City,” the department said. “Firefighters are actively working to bring the fire under control.”

No injuries have been reported. Officials are asking people to avoid the area and give firefighters plenty of room to operate.