Flavor Flav wins netizens' hearts as he unveils ‘special gift’ for Jordan Chiles amid medal drama: ‘You are the best’

American rapper Flavor Flav, who has been one of the strongest advocates for US female Olympic athletes, has stepped forward to support Jordan Chiles, who is currently engaged in a bronze medal battle. Flavor Flav trying his best that Jordan Chiles won't leave the 2024 Paris Olympics empty-handed.(Getty)

The USA Gymnastics argued on Monday that the Center of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would not take into account the fresh video evidence it possessed in an attempt to reverse its decision to return Chiles' score to 13.666 from 13.777. The USA Gymnastics further declared that it would attempt to address the matter through all available legal channels.

Following the loss of her bronze medal from the gymnastics floor exercise final on August 5, the 65-year-old rapper shared a glimpse of the bronze clock necklace he made specifically for her.

Taking to X on Monday, Flav posted a video of the medal, featuring several bronze rhinestones both inside and outside the clock and bronze-colored hands set at 12:00.

He posted the video with the message, “USA gonna Fight the Powers that be, in the meantime between time,,, Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan,” alluding to the notorious song “Fight the Power” by his hip-hop group Public Enemy.

Jordan Chiles' mom, netizens react to Falv's sweet gesture

Chiles has stayed away from social media since CAS issued its initial verdict and the International Olympic Committee ordered her to return her bronze medal.

Her mother, however, expressed gratitude to the rapper, saying this “means the world”

“Thank you. Means the world. She's not on socials right now as you can imagine. I'll share it with her,” Gina Chiles wrote.

Reacting to Flav's post, one X user wrote: “You are HIM!! Flav coming through with the medal that’s made from America,” with three heart emojis.

“Now that's a medal !! One of a kind too. Flav has a heart of gold,” another wrote.

“Omg the bronze is so pretty!” wrote the third user, while another commented, “It's special gift and you are the best!”

The former Public Enemy rapper came into limelight when he backed the US women's water polo team. He volunteered his support when player Maggie Steffens called for additional help for the team.

He also assisted American discus thrower Veronica Fraley with her rent during the Games.