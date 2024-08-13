Vinesh Phogat's fate hangs in balance as CAS rejects Jordan Chiles' plea for Bronze

USA Gymnastics released a statement on Monday, August 12 to announce that the CAS has denied Jordan Chiles’ request to reinstate the gold medal which was awarded to her after the finals of the women’s floor exercise on Monday, August 5. Vinesh Phogat awaits verdict on her plea after Jordan Chiles' plea gets denied.(PTI, @USAGym/X)

CAS discarded Chiles’ plea for bronze

In Monday’s final, Chiles originally landed in fifth place after Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea. She was promoted to the third position and awarded the bronze after coach Cecile Lendi appealed the score as Chiles’ difficulty level and leap with a split in the air should be credited.

However, she was stripped of her bronze at the end after CAS ruled in favour of Barbosu and Maneca-Voine. USA Gymnastics posted a statement on Instagram to inform that Chiles’ plea has been denied. The statement read, “USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented”. It further added, “We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan."

The final word is that the gymnast will have to return her Olympic bronze.

After Chiles, Vinesh Phogat wait for CAS’ ruling

Chiles stood on an all-black podium in the history of gymnastics for the first time on August 5 when she was awarded bronze but was soon after stripped of it. She expressed her grief on Instagram with heartbroken emojis and left social media after the initial ruling of the CAS. However, she is not the only one who waited for CAS to have a change of heart.

Indian wrestler, Vinesh Phogat was sent home by the CAS from the Olympics after she weighed 100 grams extra to fight in the 50kg Women’s Wrestling category. She has pleaded against her disqualification from the Summer Games and awaits a verdict on the same.