Florida man arrested for posting ‘very concerning’ threats against Donald Trump on social media

A man from Florida has been arrested for posting “very concerning” threats against Donald Trump on social media. Kendal Aaron Todd, 42, was nabbed by the police and charged in St. Lucie County on Monday after he threatened to “kill” or “do bodily harm” to the president. US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 13.(AFP)

Florida man arrested for posting disturbing threats against US President Donald Trump on social media

Todd was slapped with charges of written threat to kill or do bodily harm after the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Secret Service executed a search warrant at 3508 Metzger Road in Fort Pierce, Fox 13 News reported. His bond was set at $500,000.

The Florida man posted a disturbing rant against Trump in an 80-second clip, declaring himself the president. “Because of Donald Trump, every single person in the world is cursed,” Todd said in the clip, adding, “Donald Trump is the Antichrist,” per New York Post.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Torro said that his threats were quickly flagged to the Secret Service. “He just kept escalating his behavior,” the sheriff said, adding, “He got the attention obviously of the United States Secret Service — and that got our attention.”

In his sickening social media posts, Todd had also challenged Trump to “fight me naked to the death,” according to authorities. “It’s just very concerning for us,” Del Torro said of the Florida man's violent threats against the commander-in-chief, according to the outlet.

“Some of the things that have happened in the past to our President. We want to make sure we’re not leaving anything to chance,” the sheriff added. While it is unclear which social media platform Todd used to share threats against the president, an investigation into the matter is still active.