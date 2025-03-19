Menu Explore
Florida man arrested for posting ‘very concerning’ threats against Donald Trump on social media

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 19, 2025 06:50 PM IST

Kendal Aaron Todd, 42, was arrested and charged in St. Lucie County on Monday after he threatened to “kill” or “do bodily harm” to US President Donald Trump

A man from Florida has been arrested for posting “very concerning” threats against Donald Trump on social media. Kendal Aaron Todd, 42, was nabbed by the police and charged in St. Lucie County on Monday after he threatened to “kill” or “do bodily harm” to the president.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 13.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 13.(AFP)

Florida man arrested for posting disturbing threats against US President Donald Trump on social media

Todd was slapped with charges of written threat to kill or do bodily harm after the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Secret Service executed a search warrant at 3508 Metzger Road in Fort Pierce, Fox 13 News reported. His bond was set at $500,000.

ALSO READ: Trump ‘very disappointed’ with Kennedy Center after first tour, vows to ‘fix it’

The Florida man posted a disturbing rant against Trump in an 80-second clip, declaring himself the president. “Because of Donald Trump, every single person in the world is cursed,” Todd said in the clip, adding, “Donald Trump is the Antichrist,” per New York Post.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Torro said that his threats were quickly flagged to the Secret Service. “He just kept escalating his behavior,” the sheriff said, adding, “He got the attention obviously of the United States Secret Service — and that got our attention.”

ALSO READ: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was unaware his prison call with Kanye West was being recorded: Report

In his sickening social media posts, Todd had also challenged Trump to “fight me naked to the death,” according to authorities. “It’s just very concerning for us,” Del Torro said of the Florida man's violent threats against the commander-in-chief, according to the outlet.

“Some of the things that have happened in the past to our President. We want to make sure we’re not leaving anything to chance,” the sheriff added. While it is unclear which social media platform Todd used to share threats against the president, an investigation into the matter is still active.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
