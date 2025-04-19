Menu Explore
Florida man holds parents hostage for hours, killed in shootout

AP |
Apr 19, 2025 07:43 AM IST

The man allegedly pistol-whipped his mother and threatened to shoot his father in the head, authorities said.

A Florida man who held his parents hostage for several hours Friday is dead following a shootout with law enforcement that left one deputy and one police officer wounded, officials said.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the student union at Florida State University on April 17, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP/Representative)
Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the student union at Florida State University on April 17, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP/Representative)

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference Friday evening that the shootout with 34-year-old Wayne Volz occurred at a Bartow shopping center. The area is about 60 miles southwest of Orlando.

“We shot him enough, we shot him a lot,” Judd said. “We stopped the threat.”

Earlier Friday, Volz got into an argument with his parents at their Fort Meade home, officials said. Volz eventually pistol-whipped his mother and threatened to shoot his father in the head, authorities said.

After holding his parents for several hours, Volz agreed to drive his father to work at a Bartow hardware store. Investigators said the father called 911 after entering the store, leading to a response from Bartow police and the sheriff's office.

During a search of the area, a deputy confronted Volz and ended up getting shot in the forearm, officials said. When additional deputies and officers caught up with Volz, a gunfight ensued. A Bartow officer was shot in the chest, though his body armor prevented serious injury.

Volz was shot multiple times, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deputy and the officer were also hospitalized and expected to make a complete recovery.

All of the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Florida man holds parents hostage for hours, killed in shootout
