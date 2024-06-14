Florida Rep. Steube faces backlash for plan to rename US coastline after Trump: 'You're welcome to rename your toilet…'

Ahead of US presidential elections and Donald Trump's 78th birthday, Florida Congressman Greg Steube has suggested proposal to rename the U.S. coastal waterways after former President, which sparked criticism on the internet. “Tomorrow I will introduce legislation to rename our coastal waters after @realDonaldTrump!” Congressman Greg Steube wrote on X.(AP)

Taking to X, Steube said that he would be introducing legislation on Friday that would rename the US Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which is the waterway that surrounds the US, to the "Donald John Trump Exclusive Economic Zone of the United States."

“Tomorrow I will introduce legislation to rename our coastal waters after @realDonaldTrump!” the Congressman wrote.

“President Trump took several commendable actions for our oceans as part of his work to make America strong, secure, and economically prosperous,” he said. “Renaming our waters will serve as a reminder of his many contributions to our nation for generations to come.”

Earlier in March, House Republicans suggested to rename Virginia's Washington Dulles International Airport as The Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Also Read: US Supreme Court denies ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark

Greg Steube faces immense backlash

The Steube's suggestion was derided by a number of X users, one of whom said the Republican member of the House belonged to a "cult."

Taking aim at Steube, former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, who has become a fierce opponent of Trump since leaving office, wrote, "In my 12 years in congress, which was 3 times longer than Trump held office, i could never have fathomed being this much of a dorky try-hard."

"Cultists gonna cult...," wrote Arne Duncan, who served as the U.S. Secretary of Education under Barack Obama administration.

In light of Steube's suggestion, several Trump's critics made fun of his recent felony record. Christopher Bouzy wrote on X, "Inmate Number P01135809 is a mouthful."

Trump in May created history by becoming the first former or sitting US President to be convicted of criminal charges. He was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying company documents in order to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Did you hear the @RepGregSteube wants to name coastal waters after the Orange Pod?" asked American actress Dana Ivey. “True. He wants to name something after CONVICTED FELON, sexual predator, GLOAT (Greatest Liar Of All Time), multiple fraudster, and ripper-off of all who work for him. Gee, Greg, not such a good choice.”

“Our waterways aren't felons, Greg. You're welcome to rename your toilet Trump if it makes you happy but you leave our waterways alone,” one X user wrote, while another chimed in, “I like naming a correctional facility after Trump. It would align with what he will be remembered the most for.”

What is EEZ?

The US hold the “sovereign rights” to explore and conserve" the natural resources in EEZ, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The zone, which is under US control, encompasses the waterways surrounding Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands, and it stretches no farther than 200 nautical miles (roughly 230 miles) from the "territorial sea baseline".