Fort Stewart shooter identified as Army sergeant; officials reveal first details after Georgia mass shooting

The suspect who opened fire at Fort Stewart, the U.S. Army base near Savannah, Georgia, is an Army sergeant, a law enforcement official confirmed to CNN. The male shooter, who has not yet been publicly named, has been taken into custody. Shooting at Fort Stewart leaves 5 soldiers injured.(X)

What we know so far

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning in the area assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2nd ABCT).

Law enforcement responded to reports of a possible shooting at 10:56 a.m. The base was placed on lockdown at 11:04 a.m., and the suspect was apprehended at 11:35 a.m.

The lockdown on the main cantonment area was lifted at 12:10 p.m., though the 2nd ABCT complex remains secured.

Five soldiers were injured in the shooting. Emergency medical personnel arrived at 11:09 a.m. to provide treatment.

“All soldiers were treated on-site and transported to Winn Army Community Hospital for further care. There is no active threat to the community,” the U.S. Army said in a statement.

Secretary Kristi Noem issued a statement saying she has been briefed on the shooting.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart. Homeland Security is actively monitoring the situation on the ground. We are praying for the victims and their families,” she said in a post on X.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also responded, expressing sympathy for those affected.

“As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart,” he said. “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

The incident remains under investigation.