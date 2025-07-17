The United States has a range of active volcanoes to offer in its geography, apart from other natural wonders. From Mount St Helens in Washington to the Mauna Loa in Hawaii, these structures have a complicated history of disaster and beauty. From Mount Rainier to Mauna Loa: Top 7 active volcanoes in US (Unsplash - representational image)

According to the official website of the American Geosciences Institute, “There are about 169 volcanoes in the United States that scientists consider active. Most of these are located in Alaska, where eruptions occur virtually every year.” Careful and regular monitoring by scientists from the United States Geological Survey helps keep their activity at bay and minimize disruption to nearby settlements and other human activities.

Here's a look at the top 7 active volcanoes in the country

Augustine Volcano, Alaska

Last Activity/ Eruption: 2006

Situated on an island in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, the ash cloud and lava flows released from this volcano's activity in the past have the possibility of hindering air traffic over the region. Hence, scientists keep a close watch on this volcano’s activities to alleviate the risks of any unfortunate air accidents.

Mount Shasta, California

Last Activity/ Eruption: 1786

Located in northern California, it’s been centuries since this volcano erupted. Yet, its snow-capped peaks and signs of below-the-surface geothermal activity prompt scientists to keep a close eye. Any eruption could result in large-scale mudflows due to the ice melting off.

Mount Redoubt, Alaska

Last Activity/ Eruption: 2009

About 110 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska, Mount Redoubt sent up large ash clouds and caused major flight disruptions when it last exploded. Due to its location near densely populated settlements, the Alaska Volcano Observatory keeps a close eye on its activity.

Mauna Loa, Hawaii

Last Activity/ Eruption: 2022

Considered the largest volcano on Earth by sheer volume, Mauna Loa covers more than half of the Big Island in Hawai’i. Due to its size and frequency of eruption, this volcano has the potential to affect large areas upon implosion.

Mount Rainier, Washington

Last Activity/ Eruption: 1984

Located near Seattle, the quantity of ice located upon Mount Rainier makes the possibility of its eruption a cataclysmic event. Although the volcano hasn’t erupted in about a century, the mere possibility keeps experts and nearby residents on their feet.

Mount St Helens, Washington

Last Activity/ Eruption: 2008

Mount St Helens’ eruption back in 1980 is still considered one of the most lethal eruptions in US history. Despite only facing smaller eruptions since then, small earthquakes and steam vents around its surface keep scientists cautious.

Kīlauea, Hawaii

Last Activity/ Eruption: 2025

The volcano with the most recent eruption on the list, its frequent eruptions and flowing lava lakes typically characterize what people associate it with. As a part of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, tourists flock to the location every year to catch a view.

– By Stuti Gupta