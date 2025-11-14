Fullerton bomb threats: Troy High, Fullerton Union, Sunny Hills schools on lockdown; first details

Three schools in Fullerton, Orange County, California - Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton Union High School, and Troy High School - were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police responded to bomb threats. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Fullerton PD confirmed that they are investigating amid “separate threats received via phone calls." The said that it is unknown at this time if the threats are credible.

“Fullerton Police Officers are currently responding to three separate bomb threats received via phone calls at Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton Union High School, and Troy High School,” Fullerton PD said in a statement on X. “All three campuses are on lockdown while officers thoroughly investigate the threats.”

This is a developing story.