Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fullerton bomb threats: Troy High, Fullerton Union, Sunny Hills schools on lockdown; first details

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 04:01 am IST

Three Fullerton schools—Sunny Hills, Fullerton Union, and Troy High—went on lockdown Thursday as police responded to bomb threats.

Three schools in Fullerton, Orange County, California - Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton Union High School, and Troy High School - were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police responded to bomb threats.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

Fullerton PD confirmed that they are investigating amid “separate threats received via phone calls." The said that it is unknown at this time if the threats are credible.

“Fullerton Police Officers are currently responding to three separate bomb threats received via phone calls at Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton Union High School, and Troy High School,” Fullerton PD said in a statement on X. “All three campuses are on lockdown while officers thoroughly investigate the threats.”

This is a developing story.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Fullerton bomb threats: Troy High, Fullerton Union, Sunny Hills schools on lockdown; first details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On