Germany-bound plane with 281 on board catches fire in mid-air, diverted to Italy

A Germany-bound Condor Airlines flight from Corfu, Greece, had to be diverted to Italy on August 16 after one of its engines caught fire following takeoff, according to People magazine. While nobody on board the Boeing 757 aircraft was injured, an unverified video of the incident went viral on TikTok. The flight, numbered, DE 3665, was set to land in Düsseldorf at 9:35 pm local time, before it was diverted. The flight was set to land in Dusseldorf at 9:35 pm local time before it was diverted.(Representative image/Pixabay)

Plane catches fire with 281 people on board

As the plane reached an altitude of 36,000 feet, the crew on board the flight noticed something unusual about the right turbine and its airflow. After nearly 40 minutes in the air, the aircraft, which was carrying 273 passengers and eight crew members, made an emergency landing at Brindisi Airport in southern Italy, reports People.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, but passenger safety is our top priority at any given time,” Condor Airways later said in an official statement.

While the aircraft is currently undergoing a technical inspection, Condor Airways stated the incident was mainly triggered by “a disturbance in the air flow supply to the engine”.

According to the statement by the German airline, another Condor aircraft was later “dispatched to carry all guests to Düsseldorf on August 17, 2025”.

Passengers recount horrible experience

A few of the passengers recounted their horrible experience on Flight DE 3665 to the media. After the power went out for a few seconds, a passenger panicked as they realized the aircraft was no longer gaining height, reported Frankfurter Rundschau.

Meanwhile, another passenger felt they were doomed. “I've already sent goodbye texts because I thought, 'It's over now,’” they were quoted as saying by Frankfurter Rundschau.

