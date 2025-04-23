Ghost of Yōtei: Sony confirms PS5 release date with new trailer. Watch

After months of anticipation, Sony has finally confirmed the release date for Ghost of Yōtei. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the action-adventure game is a standalone sequel to the Ghost of Tsushima, which was released in 2020. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming: Ghost of Yōtei finally has a confirmed release date. You can watch the trailer here.(Sony)

When will Ghost of Yōtei be released?

On Wednesday, it was announced that Ghost of Yōtei is scheduled to be released for PlayStation on October 2. A brand new trailer for the upcoming game has also been released. You can watch it below.

What is Ghost of Yōtei about?

Andrew Goldfarb, senior communications manager for Sucker Punch shared the game storyline in a PlayStation Blog that reads:

“Sixteen years ago in the heart of Ezo (called Hokkaido in present day), a gang of outlaws known as the Yōtei Six took everything from Atsu. They killed her family and left her for dead, pinned to a burning ginkgo tree outside her home. But Atsu survived. She learned to fight, to kill, and to hunt, and after years away she has returned to her home with a list of six names: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito.”

“One by one, she’s hunting them down to avenge her family, armed with the same katana used to pin her to that burning tree all those years ago. But while Atsu’s story begins with vengeance, she’ll find there’s more to her journey than just revenge. As she explores Ezo, Atsu will meet unlikely allies and forge connections that help give her a new sense of purpose.”

How much will Ghost of Yōtei cost?

Sony also revealed that pre-orders for Ghost of Yōtei will begin next week, on May 2 at 10:00 am local time. Fans will be able to choose between a variety of editions, including the Collector’s Edition. The standard edition of the game is priced at $69.99 USD, and the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99. However, the pricing for the Collector's Edition will be revealed at a later date.