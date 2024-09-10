Girl, 4, dies after being left in 130F hot car following family outing in Arizona

A 4-year-old girl died in Arizona due to being locked in a hot car after the family forgot she was still strapped in. According to the AZ Family, at approximately 5 pm on Sunday, the Buckeye Police received a distressed call that reported an unconscious girl locked inside a parked automobile in front of a residence. The police found the girl in the locked car with a temperature of 130 degrees. A 4-year-old girl died in a locked car at 130 degrees after her family forgot she was still strapped in.(Pexel - representational image)

A 4-year-old girl dies of heat in a locked car

According to the investigators, a large family drove to a nearby park in a tiny SUV and returned around 2:30 pm. Just before the clock struck 5, the family members realised that its been a few hours since they spotted the 4-year-old girl. They discovered the child still strapped in the car in an unconscious state and called the police. The police tried to save her life using a defibrillator and chest compressions. She was then transported to a hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

Buckeye Police Public Information Officer Carissa Planalp said, “Calls like these are difficult for everyone involved: the families, the first responders and the community. Nobody wants to hear this news. In this extreme heat, temperatures are nothing to play with, and time is absolutely of the essence,” as reported by The Mirror.

The baby girl was boiled to death with a temperature of 130 degrees inside the car while the outside temperature was 107 degrees. The detectives are interviewing the family members to understand the timeline of events leading up to the child’s death.

Similar incidents in Arizona recorded

According to the data of Kids and Car Safety, this is the third case of a child hot car death in Arizona in 2024 and 31st nationwide. In July, a two-year-old girl died after her father left her in the locked car in the state’s triple-digit temperature. According to Marana Police Capt. Tim Brunenkant, the father deliberately left his daughter in the car when he returned running a few errands with his daughter in the afternoon. He left the air conditioning on and the car running.