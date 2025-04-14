Menu Explore
Goodwill shutters two locations, leaving nearly 100 employees facing layoffs

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 14, 2025 12:51 AM IST

Goodwill has permanently closed two locations in the Bay Area.

Goodwill has confirmed the permanent closure of two of its popular locations, leaving shoppers in search of more affordable options and putting nearly 100 jobs at risk. The closures have sent ripples through the community, as many relied on these stores for budget-friendly goods and as a source of employment.

Goodwill closes two Bay Area locations, risking 90 jobs and impacting affordable shopping.(@GoodwillIntl/X)
Goodwill closes two Bay Area locations, risking 90 jobs and impacting affordable shopping.(@GoodwillIntl/X)

Goodwill set to close permanently in two locations

Two were notices filed by Goodwill with San Francisco, specifically in the Bay Area on Tuesday. Goodwill has announced the closure of two key locations: one at 1301 30th Avenue in Oakland and the other at the 750 Post Street Career Center in San Francisco. These shutdowns will result in the loss of 90 jobs.

Goodwill of the San Francisco Bay Area stated, “A few stores and donation centres will close in the coming weeks as size and operational limitations do not align with future growth opportunities, and a few career service locations will be consolidated,” in the statement. It continued, “There are currently two headquarter offices in the region, and an additional Oakland warehouse that will also close in the coming weeks."

In the statement, Goodwill added that they are “actively working to secure and open new future locations that will reflect larger, more efficient operational spaces, and an enhanced shopping and donating experience for our community." However, Goodwill has yet to reveal which donation will be consolidated, as the NBC Bay Area confirmed to The US Sun.

Goodwill’s closure affects many in the Bay Area

Goodwill has long been recognised for its commitment to providing job opportunities to individuals with criminal records, low incomes, or disabilities, making the closures even more disheartening for the community. One San Francisco resident, who chose to remain anonymous and goes by "Rhino," voiced their disappointment over the layoffs and closures.

He expressed, “That’s a shame, 'cause you got people, maybe they have an opportunity and now they’re losing what little hope they might have had. It employs a lot of people, which is important in a city that has extremely high rents, food costs, everything else,” as reported by The US Sun.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
