Graystone Inn fire: Dramatic videos show massive blaze in Wilmington, NC

A massive fire erupted in Graystone Inn at 100 S 3rd St, Wilmington, North Carolina, on Friday. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the historic inn downtown, after the call came in around 1 pm. Smoke seen rising from the Graystone Inn fire(Facebook/Elizabeth Holmes WRAL)

The extent of the damage and whether anyone has been injured remains unknown for now. Videos showed a massive blaze and firefighters fought to contain it.

Wilmington Fire Department units were present at the 100 block of South 3rd Street. The police closed South 3rd at Market and Orange streets. People were advised to take alternate routes while personnel fought the flames.

Several other dramatic videos and pictures captured the extent of the fire.

One video showed firefighting crew members on a crane trying to control the blaze.

Another person shared photos and videos from a distance, and thick smoke could be seen rising, given the nature of the structural fire.

“Don't go downtown right now. They said the greystone inn Is on fire,” the individual advised. Yet another video from a different angle shows heavy black smoke as firefighters try to contain the blaze.

On X too, a person shared a video of the blaze and lamented, “The historic Graystone Inn in downtown Wilmington, NC is on fire, again. Historic preservation has meant so much for our community and it’s heartbreaking to see this. It is a big part of our community’s brand. I pray the building can be saved, but I also pray for the firefighters endangering themselves trying to save the structures.”

Past fire at Graystone Inn

This is not the first time that there has been fire damage at the Graystone Inn. In June 2023, there was a late-night fire there which caused significant damage as the flames had spread inside the walls of the building.

Initially, crews had believed that the smoke was due to an electrical issue, but later a hidden fire was discovered, and it had grown quickly. The fire in 2023 had led to multiple alarms, and left three firefighters injured. The blaze caused heavy damage to one of Wilmington's most recognizable buildings. Officials later determined that this fire had began accidentally in the kitchen area.