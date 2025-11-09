Could Zohran Mamdani 'defund the police'? 50 Cent sounds alarm on mayor-elect's tax plan

Rapper 50 Cent has once again taken aim at New York City’s mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, claiming that the Democrat’s policies could “defund the police” and “turn the city into a purge.” The comments, shared on Instagram this week, came as Mamdani prepares to take office in January 2026. New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has been targeted by rapper 50 Cent once again.(REUTERS)

According to The Independent, the rapper- whose real name is Curtis Jackson- has been one of Mamdani’s most outspoken critics since the mayor-elect first floated a proposal to raise the corporate tax rate and add a 2 per cent tax on New Yorkers earning more than $1 million annually. The plan, Mamdani says, is meant to fund public services across the city.

“I think his intentions are good. But his tax plan is gonna run the big money out of the city, and if he defunds the police, they are gonna purge,” 50 Cent wrote in his post. He attached a clip of Mamdani’s interview with MSNBC, where the mayor-elect addressed the criticism directly.

Zohran Mamdani responds, 50 Cent doubles down

During the MSNBC interview, Mamdani-who identifies as a Democratic Socialist-responded calmly to the rapper’s concerns. “What I would say to you, 50, if you are indeed watching or if anyone else is watching…I continue to think that having the top 1 percent of New York City or making more than a million dollars a year, having them pay 2 percent more for an economic agenda that would transform every New Yorker’s life, including their own, is something that is worthwhile,” he said.

He even added a light jab: “Even though we have a disagreement on tax policy, every time I get a death threat, I still listen to ‘Many Men.’” The song, one of 50 Cent’s most famous tracks, recounts the rapper’s near-death experiences, including being shot nine times in 2000.

But Jackson did not see humour in it. Within hours, he reposted the interview with his warning about a potential “purge.” His remarks referenced a 2020 tweet from Mamdani that included the hashtag “#DefundTheNYPD.” Mamdani has since walked back that stance, telling reporters in July, “I am not defunding the police,” as quoted by Politico.

50 Cent's previous criticism of Zohran Mamdani

As per The Independent, this is not the rapper’s first time taking shots at Mamdani. In a previous rant, Jackson offered to pay the mayor-elect “$258,750 and a first-class one-way ticket away from NY.” He also questioned, “Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan.”

When it became clear Mamdani had won the race, the rapper escalated his outrage. He posted an image of Yankees players stuffed into a garbage can, captioning it, “New York is over.” Hours later, he shared an AI-generated tombstone that read “RIP New York.”

As The Independent notes, 50 Cent has not lived in New York since 2021, when he relocated to Houston. At the time, he ranted online about President Joe Biden’s proposed tax increases, writing, “WHAT THE F*** (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT.”

