H-1B hiring halt to impact US healthcare and research sectors, experts warn ‘This will worsen…’

Texas has implemented a temporary suspension on the hiring of new H-1B visa holders at state agencies and public universities. Experts and academics caution that this decision may impact healthcare facilities that depend on foreign-born physicians, doctors, and specialized personnel. The temporary ban on new H-1B visas in Texas, aimed at prioritizing American jobs, has drawn backlash from healthcare professionals who argue it could worsen staffing shortages and negatively affect patient care in hospitals. (Representational Image)

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas recently instructed all state agencies and public universities to cease the submission of new H-1B visa applications until at least May 31, 2027. This directive references purported “abuse” of the visa program and emphasizes a commitment to prioritizing employment for American workers. This assertion is frequently echoed by proponents of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, who contend that foreign laborers undermine local wage levels.

The order is applicable throughout the state system, encompassing public universities and their associated institutions.

In addition, Abbott mandated that agencies and higher education institutions submit comprehensive reports to the commission. These reports must include the number of new or renewed H-1B visa petitions submitted in 2025, the current number of H-1B visa holders being sponsored, their job titles, countries of origin, and visa expiration dates. Furthermore, he instructed agencies and universities to provide evidence demonstrating their efforts to offer qualified Texans a fair chance to apply for positions occupied by H-1B visa holders.

Greg Abbott's H-1B freezing moved dubbed ‘short-sighted’ The decision provoked strong responses from researchers, economists, and healthcare professionals, many of whom expressed their concerns on the social media platform X regarding the potential effects on research and patient care.

Taking to X, Connor O’Brien, American policy researcher and fellow at the Institute for Progress, stated: “This ban covers the MD Anderson Cancer Center, arguably the best cancer hospital in the world. They hire top-notch doctors, specialists, and researchers using H-1B visas every year.”

“Bowing to the mob here means hurting cancer patients in Texas and across America. Crazy.”

Calling the move to freeze new H-1B visas in Texas a “short-sighted”, Krutika Kuppalli, global health expert, wrote on X, “We already face serious healthcare workforce shortages and struggle to meet patient demand.”

“Public universities and health systems rely on H-1Bs to recruit physicians, nurses, scientists, and researchers. This will worsen staffing gaps, slow research, and harm patients, especially in underserved communities. This doesn’t protect Texans. It weakens Texas healthcare,” she added.

A look at Texas healthcare institutions dependency on H-1B workers The H-1B visa program enables employers in the US to recruit highly skilled professionals from abroad in specialized sectors such as medicine, science, and engineering. Republican leaders have consistently slammed this program, labeling visa holders as “cheap labor”.

In reality, public universities and their affiliated teaching hospitals depend on these visas to fill positions that are challenging to staff domestically. Institutions like the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center frequently seek physicians, researchers, and clinical specialists through the H-1B pathway.

Healthcare professionals state that limitations on new H-1B applications could hinder hospitals' capacity to sustain staffing levels, especially in specialized positions.

A letter published by the American Hospital Association last year disclosed that approximately 26 percent of healthcare workers employed in hospitals throughout the US are non-citizen immigrants.

The organization emphasized that a considerable portion of these people enter the workforce through different visa classifications, including the H-1B.