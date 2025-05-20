Hannah Kobayashi appears to address father's suicide in vague video, ‘Such loss and pain and suffering’

Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi, who was found safe in December 2024 days after she went missing, has appeared to address her father’s suicide for the first time. Her father, 58-year-old Ryan Kobayashi, died by suicide after jumping to his death during the search for his daughter. What made him take the extreme step remains unclear. Hannah Kobayashi appears to address father's suicide in vague video (Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook)

Hannah, 31, disappeared while heading to New York City after missing a connecting flight to New York and being stranded in Los Angeles. She was later caught on camera crossing into Mexico, and was declared a voluntary missing person by police. Her family eventually started investigating the possibility that she may have been involved in an immigration marriage scam.

After days of relentless searches and Ryan’s suicide, Hannah was ultimately found safe in December. However, even after returning, she made no mention of her father.

‘Such loss and pain and suffering’

Hannah has now shared a vague video about how life is “such a precious gift…especially after such loss and pain and suffering.” “We should all learn to be kind to one another and cherish every single moment that we can because we are all connected,” she said on social media, according to the New York Post.

Hannah responded to a user’s comment in a previous post, where she was criticised for not attending her dad’s funeral. “You don’t know the whole story. My intention in this post is to acknowledge that I am going to speak about my experience and to stand up against all the hate that was cast upon me,” Hannah wrote. “I hope that in your darkest hours, you are shown compassion and love versus hate and judgment.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).