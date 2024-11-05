Harris, Trump tie in Dixville Notch: Why New Hampshire town votes at midnight

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris tied with three votes each in Dixville Notch. Following decades-old tradition, the tiny North Hampshire town cast the first votes at midnight yesterday after the clock struck 12. The unincorporated township, located along the US-Canada border, has just six registered voters, which equally split between the two presidential candidates. The midnight ballot casting in Dixville Notch dates back to the 1960 presidential election, here's how it came into practice: TOPSHOT - A resident of Dixville Notch shows their ID as they check in to cast their ballots in the US election at midnight in the living room of the Tillotson House at the Balsams Grand Resort, marking the first votes in the US election, in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire on November 5, 2024. The six people voting in Dixville Notch, four Republican and two undeclared, kick off Election Day at the stroke of midnight. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have tied with three votes each. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)(AFP)

Why does Dixville Notch cast votes at midnight?

Continuing with its tradition that dates back to the ‘60s, Dixville Notch opened and closed its ballot just after midnight ET, with four Republicans and two undeclared voters participating, reported CNN. This practice was originally observed in Hart’s Location in 1948. However, this year the Carroll County town has resorted to daytime voting.

Midnight ballot casting first originated to allow railway workers to cast their votes as their work hours did not fit into the daytime electoral hours, according to the Associated Press. Neil Tillotson, the town's moderator, started the tradition in Dixville Notch after learning about it from a reporter. Since then, it has followed the practice of voting at midnight.

Back in January, the town also voted for the presidential primaries at midnight. During the Republican primary, four registered Republican voters and two independents unanimously voted for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Les Otten, one of the township’s voters, called the early release of the results “a civics lesson for the country.”

“If we can help people get out and understand that voting is an important part of their right as an American citizen, that’s perhaps the key to what we’re doing,” the 75-year-old added, according to CNN. He further explained to the outlet that he had been “a Republican ever since I was seven years old.” However, he said that he would cast his ballot for Harris.