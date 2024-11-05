Trump suggests 'put Mike Tyson in ring with Kamala Harris' in yet another violent remark

Donald Trump landed another below-the-belt bow at Kamala Harris during the finals hours leading up to the election day. He made a sharp and violent remark about Harris as he suggested he would like to see her fighting against Mike Tyson in a ring. The comment followed after he took a dig at an athlete who was falsely accused of being transgender. He also reportedly laughed at the thought of Tyson beating her up. Donald Trump targeted Kamala Harris with violent remarks, suggesting a boxing match with Mike Tyson, raising concerns about his rhetoric. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) / XGTY, Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Also Read: Trump vows to ‘rescue the American dream’ in ‘closing message’ to voters, warns ‘our country may never recover’ if…

Trump suggests a match between Harris and Tyson

In a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump said, “Mike’s been through a lot, but he could fight, let me tell you that guy could fight. Can you imagine Mike… oh he says ‘Put Mike in the ring with Kamala.’ That would be interesting,” as reported by The Mirror US.

Tyson has a notorious past with violence against women as he was convicted in a rape case in the early 1990s and served prison time for 3 years. His ex-wife also alleged that Tyson abused her before their public divorce.

The comment came after he was criticised by Nancy Pelosi for his increasingly violent remarks following a similar “joke” he made about reporters being shot a a rally. The polls recently revealed that Trump is lacking women voters which the GOP tried to acquire in the last few days of the election.

Last week, a Trump supporter made an offensive comment about Harris, suggesting she was a prostitute to which the former president chuckled in response.

Also Read: Grimes reveals the ‘types’ of guys she won't date, trolling ex-boyfriend Elon Musk

Trump’s other problematic remarks

At the rally in the Keystone State, Trump delved into the women’s boxing match from this year’s Olympics and made false claims about the boxers. He said, “Did you see the two boxers? Did you see the two boxers - they were men, they transitioned into womanhood." He continued, “And they fought a very good Italian. They have women’s boxing in the Olympics. They fought a very good Italian young lady, and boom, she got hit with just the left jab.” The remark referred to Algerian boxer Imane Khelif who is not transgender but was subjected to transphobic abuse during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Earlier, Trump made a disturbing remark against Liz Cheney as he shared his violent fantasy of her being shot in the face. While criticising her father, Vice President Dick Cheney, he said, “His daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb. She’s a radical war hawk.”

Trump added, “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know when the guns are trained on her face,” as reported by The Independent.

He has also insisted often that his presidential war against Harris is “rigged” and this has instilled fear of widespread political violence if the former president lost this year’s election, as reported by the news outlet.