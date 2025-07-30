Hawaii tsunami live cam: Kauai sees ‘most beautiful’ pre-disaster scene; Hanalei hit by first waves

As the first tsunami waves arrived in Hawaii, confirmed by buoy data near Nawiliwili at around 8 PM local time on Tuesday, a beautiful rainbow was seen in Kauai. The state's live cam showed pre-tsunami scenes over Kauai’s northern shore in Princeville, near Hanalei Bay, Hawaii. A tsunami hazard zone sign is seen near a beach in El Segundo, California. (AFP)

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that rainbows appear before tsunamis as a predictive sign. Rainbows form due to sunlight refracting through raindrops, requiring specific conditions like rain and sunlight, which can occur independently of seismic events.

Hundreds of locals could be seen watching the rainbow in Kauai from cliffs ahead of the tsunami.

This comes as parts of Hawaii's coastline began seeing the sea level recede as tsunami waves approached, according to live webcams footage. Videos from Kauai and Oahu, home to the capital city of Honolulu, showed water levels dropping significantly.

Russia hit by massive earthquake

A strong earthquake was recorded in Russia, causing tsunamis up to four metres (12 feet) across the Pacific and sparking evacuations from Hawaii to Japan.

The magnitude 8.8 quake struck in the morning off Petropavlovsk on Russia's remote Kamchatka peninsula and was one of the 10 biggest recorded, according to the USGS.

Authorities across South America, the United States, Mexico and Ecuador issued warnings on coastal areas. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said residents and the thousands of visitors should get to safety on upper floors of buildings or higher ground.

"People should not, and I will say it one more time, should not, as we have seen in the past, stay around the shoreline or risk their lives just to see what a tsunami looks like," Governor Josh Green said.

"It is not a regular wave. It will actually kill you if you get hit by a tsunami," Green added.

(With AFP inputs)