Hector Deleon: Homeless maniac arrested for horrific stabbing rampage at Penn Station

A “homelessness maniac” was apprehended following a violent stabbing spree at Penn Station on Sunday evening, resulting in knife injuries to five innocent bystanders, according to sources cited by The Post. NYPD police officers are seen outside Penn Station in New York on June 7, 2026. Five people were wounded Sunday in a stabbing at New York's Penn Station, according to the city fire department, which said all victims were transported to hospital and the attacker was "in custody.". (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP) (AFP)

Hector Deleon, aged 51, initiated the unprovoked assault at approximately 7 p.m. within the New Jersey Transit boarding area, causing the station to echo with the horrifying screams of the victims as panicked commuters fled for safety, sources reported.

Who is Hector Deleon? Sources told The Post that Deleon is believed to be homeless. He had been previously arrested in New Jersey in May on charges of assault and drug-related offenses, they added. Specifics regarding that arrest were not immediately accessible.

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Penn Station stabbing attack: What we know about victims Paramedics discovered one individual suffering from severe injuries, two with moderate injuries, and two with minor injuries, as reported by the city’s fire department. All five individuals were transported to Bellevue Hospital. Additionally, another person, whose condition remains unclear, was taken to a different hospital.

Authorities have not yet disclosed information regarding the circumstances that led to the stabbing or if the victims were specifically targeted.

The incident occurred as New York was gearing up for one of its most significant sporting events in decades. The matchup on Monday night between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs marks the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999, and it is anticipated to attract large crowds to the venue.

Penn Station, recognized as one of the busiest transportation hubs in the United States, accommodates Amtrak, the Long Island Rail Road, NJ Transit, and various subway lines, serving hundreds of thousands of passengers daily.

Witnesses give chilling details Witnesses recounted scenes of pandemonium as frightened travelers – many already in the city for the 2026 World Cup – rushed through the station.

Eduardo Sanchez, 47, an employee at the station, remarked: “Everyone came running, screaming.”

“One lady came running over here, crying, screaming, saying, ‘Can I stay over here and hide?’” he added.

Another employee, Adil Kha, reported that he saw groups rushing towards the exits.

"Everyone was fleeing in a panic," he stated. "Everyone was in fear."

Zohran Mamdani reacts Following the tragedy: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated: "My thoughts are with all those who were harmed, their families, and everyone affected by this intolerable act of violence.

"I am hoping for a complete and swift recovery for each of the victims."