The private tour company that led a group of 15 skiers into the Lake Tahoe backcountry is under fire after eight people were confirmed dead in a shocking avalanche. One skier remains missing, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said in an update on Wednesday, February 18. How much does Blackbird Mountain Guides charge skiers? Tour company under fire after Lake Tahoe avalanche deaths (Pexel - representational image)

Blackbird Mountain Guides charges a hefty price for its high-risk alpine adventures. The company has a 4.9-star rating on Google with more than 250 reviews.

What we know about Blackbird Mountain Guides On the company’s website, the cost to book a guide for a private tour for backcountry skiing is $625 per person, per night. The price can change depending on the total number of people in a group. The per person rate decreases when there are larger parties involved.

For the group of six people – the largest booking available for a single reservation with one guide – the cost is $215 a person per night.

Read More | Lake Tahoe death toll update: How many skiers are dead and how many missing in deadly avalanche? Here's the latest

“Our guides & staff live for the mountains. Highly skilled, enthusiastic & efficient., we love working with climbers & skiers of all abilities. Push your limits in the mountains with us!” the website says.

Blackbird’s website also says that clients are guaranteed “Tailored Experiences” suited to their “goals, experience, and fitness.”

Blackbird Mountain Guides under fire Blackbird is being ripped on social media after the avalanche. According to the New York Post, there is evidence that the tour company knew that the conditions were hazardous before bringing the 15 skiers.

“Blackbird Mountain guides ski tour company is catching hell for it,” one user wrote on X. Another user replied, “I believe you're correct - but they are experts & trained in avalanche rescue.. still.. on a day like yesterday, they should have said "not today".”

“The Sierra Avalanche Center (SAC) began issuing formal warnings several days before the tragedy. Plus they issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for the Tahoe region on Sunday—the same day the ski group headed out. Why didn't Blackbird Mountain Guides call off the trip?” a user questioned. “That’s what I wondered when I read it was guided. Can they be held accountable for those deaths?” replied a user.

The company released a statement following the avalanche. “The leadership team at Blackbird Mountain Guides is working in full coordination with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada County Search and Rescue to support the ongoing rescue operation,” it said.

Read More | Lake Tahoe avalanche update: 10 skiers remain missing; Blackbird Mountain Guides issues statement

“Blackbird Mountain Guides is in direct contact with the emergency contacts of the affected clients and guides and is providing them with regular updates as verified information becomes available,” the statement added.

Sheriff Moon said that rescuers searching for the final skier are dealing with “highly dangerous” conditions. An avalanche warning is still in effect, and more snow is expected.

The six people who were rescued hid under tarps as they waited to be saved late on Tuesday. They were located after they corresponded with first responders using the iPhone’s SOS feature, Moon said. Two of them had to be hospitalized.