HT Exclusive: English coach Terry Phelan silently producing India's next football stars with…

Youth academies are driving Indian football's growth, and Bengaluru's South United Football Club, with former English footballer and coach Terry Phelan at the helm, is leading the charge. And the former English icon is silently working in the “development of quality players” away from the media's lens. Former English footballer Terry Phelan is dreaming to revolutionize Indian football

The former English defender expressed, “The primary goal has been to establish a top-tier facility in Bengaluru, which has been achieved with a state-of-the-art venue.”

The former Manchester City, Chelsea and Ireland left-back opened up with HindustanTimes.com what Indian football needs to do while selecting the next national team head coach following Manolo Márquez's appointment as the new coach.

“Well, I think I understand Indian football as well as, if not better than, many Indian coaches because I have been in India for over a decade. Having been with South United for five years, I have a deep understanding of the landscape of Indian football,” he stated.

“Foreign coaches in India should approach their role with an open mind and avoid imposing new ideas too abruptly. It is crucial to focus on educating and learning from local coaches. They should absorb insights from watching the biggest clubs in the world and pass on as much knowledge as possible to Indian coaches.

At the grassroots level, coaches are continuing their education by obtaining various licenses and qualifications. We must support and inspire them to remain on this path, which is something I am actively involved in with our coaches at South United.”

Terry Phelan is vouching for AIFF's vision

While addressing “the unique challenges Indian football faces in its quest to become a powerhouse in Asia” the former left back explained to HT, “The AIFF has outlined a long-term roadmap for football in the country in their ‘Vision 2047’. It is important to support AIFF’s vision and roadmap and as a club, we should focus on developing players who can progress from club football to the national teams. We should contribute to their efforts by fulfilling our roles in alignment with the Federation’s pathway. It is, of course, a tough challenge.”

“Players come from various regions such as the Northeast, Kolkata, Kerala and Goa, each with their own distinct style. While managing such diversity requires adaptability, it is also a rewarding process,” and AIFF “is working to attract young coaches by awarding licenses at all levels, which is crucial.”

Terry added, “The current state of football facilities in India reflects the diverse stages of progress across different divisions of the sport. At the top level, there remains a significant disparity when compared to countries in Europe and even the United States. For instance, many ISL clubs lack their own stadiums, and overall, the infrastructure is still evolving to meet international standards.”

“However, there are positive strides being made, such as the state-of-the-art facilities being developed at South United, where significant investments are transforming the landscape.”

With a state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru, SUFC is dedicated to creating pathways for young talent to progress from grassroots to professional football. “SUFC’s comprehensive grassroots development program exemplifies how clubs can nurture talent from a very young age. By offering structured pathways starting from toddlers (3-5 years) up to elite youth teams (U-13, U-15, U-17), SUFC ensures a clear progression for aspiring players,” he concluded, echoing SUFC Director Sharan Parikh and CEO Pranav Trehan's vision.