Hulu down: What is error P-DEV320 and how to solve it amid massive outage?

Hulu is experiencing a significant outage on Tuesday. According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, at least 1500 people in the United States reported issues with the streaming service at the time of writing this story. Users on social media said they were seeing a recurring Error Code P-DEV320. Hulu experienced a massive outage on Tuesday(Unsplash)

Hulu is yet to issue a statement about the outage. “Hulu has been working all day until now. FIX IT,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Y’all are down right now, a lot of people can’t watch anything. Down detector has many reports,” another one added.

What Is Error P-DEV320?

Error P-DEV320 indicates a communication breakdown between the Hulu app or web player and its servers, often due to network issues, an outdated app, or server-side problems.

It typically displays a message like “We’re having trouble playing this” and can freeze or crash the app, affecting devices like smart TVs, phones, and browsers. Related codes (P-DEV318, P-DEV322) suggest similar connectivity or server faults.

How to Solve It Amid Outage

Check Outage Status: Visit Downdetector or Hulu’s social media to confirm if the issue is widespread. If so, wait for the resolution, as it’s likely a server problem.

Restart Device and App: Power cycle your device (unplug for a minute) and relaunch Hulu to clear temporary glitches.

Update or Reinstall App: Ensure the Hulu app is current via your app store; reinstall if needed to fix corrupted data.

Test Internet: Switch to a different network (eg mobile data) or reset your router to rule out connectivity issues.

Try Another Device: If the error persists on one device, test Hulu on another to isolate the problem.

If unresolved, contact Hulu support, as the outage, reported by thousands, may require their intervention. No specific fix time is confirmed.