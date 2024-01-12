Idaho Avalanche: One feared dead & 2 rescued near Stevens Peak, rescue operation on

One man presumed dead, while two others were rescued after an avalanche swept through a mountain on Idaho's panhandle on Thursday, officials said. This shows the below the scene of Wednesday's deadly avalanche, top right, skiers gather at Palisades Tahoe Ski resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)(AP)

The avalanche occurred near Stevens Peak in Shoshone County, Idaho, situated in the state's northern panhandle near the Montana and Washington borders and about 100 miles from Spokane, Washington.

Using a GPS texting device, rescuers were able to get in touch with two of the men. According to law enforcement officials, they initiated a search near their last known location and finally found them and brought them back for medical attention.

Search operation was suspended by rescuers on Thursday night due to safety concerns. However, they have planned to carry out a "retrieval mission" for the third man, which authorities believe had perished at the avalanche site.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office refused to reveal identities of the men in the statement posted early Friday.

"We were able to establish communications with two of the individuals through a GPS texting device. Through this communication we were able to locate two of the three males and started a targeted search near their last known location. We located the two males and we were able to bring them back to retrieve medical care," the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said as per Fox News.

"While debriefing the two males, we received information causing us to believe the third male was deceased at the site of the avalanche. Due to this information, we have concluded our search efforts for the safety of all those involved for this evening," the office added.

One dead as deadly avalanche hit California ski resort

This comes after an avalanche struck California’s famous ski resort Palisades Tahoe near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday morning, killing one and injuring three others, the US authorities said.

The deceased was identified as Kenneth Kidd, 66, a resident of Point Reyes and Truckee.

According to officials, two people were treated for unidentified injuries and released, while another person suffered lower leg injury.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said that the Wednesday death was the first US avalanche fatality of the season.