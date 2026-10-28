In 2020, Phoenix tested reflective roads to cool neighborhoods; pavement was up to 12°F cooler, but midday radiant heat for pedestrians rose

Phoenix tried a deceptively simple way to fight extreme urban heat: make its streets reflect more sunlight. The city’s 2020 Cool Pavement Pilot Program coated sections of residential roads in eight neighborhoods with a lighter, more reflective seal. The goal was to reduce the amount of solar energy absorbed by asphalt and, in turn, lower temperatures across neighborhoods where summer heat can make outdoor surfaces dangerously hot. Representative image of a road with reflective pavement treatment, illustrating the city's 2020 effort to reduce pavement temperatures in heat-baked communities. (AI- generated/ ChatGPT)

But the experiment revealed a less obvious trade-off. The reflective pavement did make the road surface substantially cooler, yet it also sent more solar radiation back toward people nearby. For pedestrians walking directly on the treated pavement, that meant a measurable increase in radiant heat exposure even as the pavement itself cooled.

Phoenix turns to reflective streets In 2020, Phoenix selected portions of eight neighborhoods, one in each City Council district, for the pilot. The treatment was applied to streets that were already due for pavement preservation, allowing the city to test the coating without creating a separate road-construction program. The city partnered with researchers from Arizona State University to examine how the treatment affected several aspects of the local environment.

According to Arizona State University, researchers measured surface, air, and subsurface temperatures, along with mean radiant temperature, which captures the combined radiant heat a person experiences from surrounding surfaces and the sun. The team also monitored how the pavement's reflectivity changed over time. The initial field campaign covered about 36 miles of residential streets, and the research examined treated and untreated areas across three neighborhoods in detail. Researchers used vehicles equipped with temperature sensors, thermal imaging from helicopter flights, and a mobile weather station called MaRTy to measure conditions experienced at pedestrian level.

Cooler pavement, hotter radiant exposure From the tests, there was a clear advantage at the surface of the pavement. At noon and in the afternoons, the temperature of the roads with the treatment was 10.5° to 12° cooler than the traditional asphalt. During sunrise, the temperature difference was slightly lower, 2.4° on average. The temperature difference was due to the pavement’s higher reflectance. While the dark asphalt absorbed most of the solar energy, the lighter substance reflected some of it away. Temperatures of the subsurface also had an average of 4.8° cooler. However, the same quality caused a disadvantage when applied to humans.

A 2023 study in Nature Communications found that reflective pavement can substantially reduce surface temperatures, but its effect on human heat exposure is more complicated. In Phoenix, researchers found that mean radiant temperature was higher over reflective pavement around noon and during the afternoon, as the lighter surface reflected more solar radiation toward people on the roadway. The effect varied with the time of day and location, with no significant difference detected on adjacent sidewalks.

The study also found that reflective pavement significantly lowered surface temperatures, while differences in 2-meter air temperature remained small and within the uncertainty of the measuring instruments. Before sunrise and after sunset, mean radiant temperature was slightly lower over the treated pavement. The findings show that reflective pavement can cool the road surface without necessarily reducing daytime radiant heat exposure for pedestrians.