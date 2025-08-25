A Reddit user has said that he believes he may have been denied an M-1 visa because of a heated argument that took place between the Visa Officer (VO) and the previous candidate. The man, from Mumbai, India, said he was planning to go to the United States for his flight training, in a school located in Denton, Texas. Indian man says he may have been denied M-1 visa because ‘grumpy’ interviewer had argument with previous candidate (Unsplash - representational image)

In a Reddit post, the man revealed that he graduated in Bsc Aeronautical Science in May 2023, and “since then till now I have given DGCA exams and all my medicals that are required when I come back to India to convert my license.” His visa interview was held on August 18.

The Redditor wrote, “In the queue before me there was a girl who ended up having some argument with the VO and the VO spoke in a louder tone in the mike “ Ma’am Last time you over stayed in Usa and you have no firm reason to go back thats why I am rejecting your visa, Please leave.” Even after that she kept saying something then the VO got angry and asked her to leave.”

“And then with grumpy angry eyes he called me. I was already nervous and got more anxious. It was my first time applying for US Visa,” he added.

The man then revealed the conversation he had with the Visa Officer, with the first question being why he was going to the USA for his flight training. He told the visa officer, “Sir Usa is an aviation hub, The training done over there is more standardised, the infrastructure and the licensing provided by FAA is more credential, Training over there is faster so I can come back to India faster and apply for a job here as a Pilot.”

The visa officer then asked him if he had applied to any other schools, to which he replied, “No sir I did not apply to any other schools, But I did look into the formats and the courses of more than 15+ schools and many had some major disadvantages thats why I applied for this school and I got accepted.”

When the officer asked him why he chose this school, he answered, “The school has great modern fleet, the number of aircrafts is high, so the student aircraft ratio is good, making it easier to complete the course faster and come back to India faster. The school has in house maintenance, the location of the school is good where the weather conditions are favourable to fly through out the year so course duration can be achieved and completed faster.”

The officer asked the applicant if he was employed, and he explained that he was not, adding that he was a student who wanted to go for his higher studies. The officer then told him, “Visa is refused.”

The Redditor explained, “He did not seem interested at all in listening to any of my answers.” He added that he was also very nervous during the interview, and wondered if that cost him his visa, or if the Visa Officer’s argument with the previous candidate left him angry.

‘USA will regret their stance in the near future’

In the comment section, other Redditors weighed in on the situation, with one saying they would rather be interviewed by AI instead of a real person. One user suggested, “Consider South Africa. A number of schools there with lots of experience with students from India. Good weather for training too.” Another user with a similar experience said, “Hey, sorry for your situation. I myself have been denied a visa despite being in a T30 uni and T15 program in the USA. My interview was also absolute bonkers with no proper consideration for my answers. It’s fuelled racism at its best, no matter what the other comments tell you, it wasn’t your fault. We’re all hardworking people with relevant ties to our homes and family in India, yet we get denied and the people who actually play the system and break rules aren’t cracked down at all. Mark my words, USA will regret their stance in the near future. Make do with what you have and can be done, don’t listen to the negative comments in here, most of the losers in the comments section do not understand the weight of being denied despite being a strong candidate with passion and dreams. Good luck to you.”

“They don't want to give visa to Indians, the general feeling is already too many Indians in USA and studnet visa is being seen as pathway toong term stays by VO,” one user wrote, while another suggested, “I have heard that Philippines is the economic option; also if you can afford US, why not try Canada?”