Indianapolis Waffle House shooting leaves 1 dead and 5 injured; no arrest made

A shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis early Monday morning killed a woman and wounded five other victims, police said. Police found five victims with gunshot wounds who were transported to a hospital.(Getty Images)

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant on Lynhurst Drive around 12:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Police found five victims with gunshot wounds who were transported to a hospital, including a woman who was in critical condition and died at the hospital.

The wounded victims included a woman and three men, who all were listed in stable condition.

A sixth man traveled separately to a hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe an altercation between two groups of people at the restaurant escalated to gunfire. It was not immediately clear if any of the victims fired shots, police said.

“Detectives are also working to review any video surveillance footage that may be available as the business did have surveillance cameras,” police added.

No arrests were immediately made after the shooting as police continued to investigate.

One killed in San Diego shooting

On Saturday night, a shooting broke out in San Diego's University City area, near the Westfield UTC shopping mall, killing one person and injuring another, according to authorities.

The suspect fired shots around 8:41 p.m. at Nobel Drive and Lombard Place near Palisade UTC.

Officer Robert Heims, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Watch Commander, reported that both victims were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, NBC News reported. While one of the victims declared dead, another is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Meanwhile, a resident Melissa Fulton, who was coming home from a bonfire, said shootings are not common in her neighborhood.

"It's scary to think that there's an active shooter situation over there," she said, adding that police blocked off all access to her house as they have launched an investigation into the shooting.