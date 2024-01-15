Iowa school shooting: Principal Dan Marburger dies 10 days after being shot while protecting his students

Perry High School principalDan Marburger, who was shot when a gunman opened fire onJanuary 4, has died ten days after the tragedy. Iowa school shooter Dylan Butler opened fire inside the school, killing student Ahmir Jolliff, 11, and injuring many others. Butler, a student at the high school, then turned the gun on himself. Perry High School principal Dan Marburger, who was shot when a gunman opened fire on January 4, has died ten days after the tragedy (Claire Marburger/Facebook)

Marburger, who was shot while trying to protect his students, was stable after the shooting, NBC News reported. He had tried to “distract” the shooter to help the students escape, his daughter claimed. “The investigation thus far confirms Principal Marburger acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students,” Iowa DPS said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announcedMarburger's death in a heartbreaking statement.“Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger’s death. Kevin and I offer our deepest condolences to his wife and family as we pray for their comfort during this very difficult time. Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them. He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace,” Reynolds wrote.

‘Dan was a tremendous leader ‘

Reynolds has ordered that all flags in Iowa be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, January 14. The flags must remain at half-staff until sunset “on the day of Mr. Marburger’s funeral and internment.”

The statement adds, “Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, thePerry Community School District said, “Dan was a tremendous leader in our school district and a loving husband, father and grandfather. Our school community is heartbroken by Dan’s death. For nearly three decades, Dan was ingrained in every aspect of our Perry Community School District environment, and we are feeling the immense loss of a devoted and caring colleague.”

‘I instantly had a feeling my Dad would be a victim’

Marburger’s daughter, Claire, remembered her father as a “gentle giant” and an “amazing Dad and just amazing person.” In a January 5 Facebook post, she wrote, “The best hugs, the best pats on the backs and “you got this kid”, and as an athlete in college and high school Dad just brought a sense of calm and reassurance in myself and capabilities just by being present. I didn’t have to see Dad in the gym to know he was there, I could just feel myself relax and sense his presence. He does anything for us kids, including driving 7 hrs round trip on school nights to catch my college games in Decorah. Stayed long enough to slip me a $20 tell me I played well, give me a hug, and head out.”

“As I heard of a gunman, I instantly had a feeling my Dad would be a victim as he would put himself in harms way for the benefit of the kids and his staff. It is absolutely zero surprise to hear he tried to approach and talk Dylan down and distract him long enough for some students to get out of the cafeteria. That’s just Dad,” she added, in part.

A GoFundMe was arranged for Marburger’s family for “immediate medical costs, but also for the long road of healing in the days, weeks, and years ahead.”

‘Another thing Dad taught us was how to love’

Hours after news of Marburger's death surfaced, his daughter wrote on Facebook, in part, “Dad taught us, inspired us to be better people everyday. He passed many lessons and things on to us kids.”

She added, “Another thing Dad taught us was how to love. How to love each other, how to love our parents, how to love our spouses and significant others, how to love our kids and grandkids. And it comes down to one word, selflessly.”

“Dad showed us that we are never too busy or too far away to care and support your parents. Dad has so much love and respect for his parents, he would drop anything to be there for them, however, whenever they needed. Give back to the people that give so much for you,” she said.