Iryna Zarutska murder: Why is DeCarlos Brown Jr. 'incapable to stand trial'? Key details emerge

In a post on X, Taylor wrote: “ICYMI: The homeless man with a lengthy criminal record… has been found incapable to stand trial,” while resharing an update from Bill Melugin.

Brooke Taylor, a Dallas-based correspondent for Fox News posted a key development in the Charlotte light rail murder case, saying the accused has been found “incapable to stand trial.”

Court filings indicate that DeCarlos Brown Jr. was deemed unfit after a mental health evaluation found he could not understand legal proceedings or assist in his defense.

Court documents detail competency ruling According to WCNC, Brown, 35, was evaluated at Central Regional Hospital and found “incapable to proceed” in a report dated December 29, 2025.

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He is accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) light rail train in August 2025.

Brown faces first-degree murder charges at the state level, along with a separate federal indictment that could make him eligible for the death penalty.

His attorney has filed a motion to delay a key Rule 24 hearing, used in capital cases, by 180 days, citing his federal custody as a barrier. The state has agreed to the continuance.

What ‘incapable to proceed’ means Legal experts say the designation pauses the trial process rather than ending it. If a defendant is unable to understand proceedings or assist their lawyer, they are considered unfit for trial.

Attorney Tim Cannady, who is not involved in the case, told WCNC that such defendants are typically placed in a secure mental health facility, where efforts may be made to restore competency.

“I would imagine that he is eventually sent to some hospital… in an attempt to either restore that capacity,” Cannady said, adding that authorities can hold a defendant for a set period under state law.

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Victim’s story and family response Zarutska, who had fled war-torn Ukraine, was working at a Charlotte pizzeria and studying at community college. She was reportedly minutes from home when she was killed.

Her family has described her death as “tragic and preventable.” Their attorney, Lauren Newton, told WCNC: “We have to let the justice system play out… the family wants to make sure this is done right.”

Newton added that civil legal action remains an option, with an estate already opened ahead of a potential wrongful death lawsuit.

Brown has a prior criminal history in Mecklenburg County and faces parallel state and federal proceedings. With competency now in question, no trial date has been set in either case.