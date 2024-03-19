Is Fortnite down? When will it go live again?

Right after the recent Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 update, Epic Games is launching a new revision, rolling out the battle royale downtime, a bittersweet necessary evil. While the fans are busy unloading their fury on X (formerly Twitter), their frowns may soon turn upside down, seeing what the campy game has in store for them. The 29.01 update kicked off at 4 am ET and is reportedly devoted to bringing back Midas. Fortnite has announced the return of Midas(X, formerly Twitter/ Fortnite)

Epic Games confirmed the Fortnite server downtime in an X post shared beforehand. Following the usual protocol pattern, matchmaking went down 30 minutes in advance. Video game updates are tricky affairs, but Fortnite has usually maintained the four-hour streak before the major update kicks in functionally. However, the update's size is the ultimate determining factor ruling the dreaded “server down” mania. It may just pick up action before anticipated. Gamers should keep refreshing the feed to stay locked in if the servers come back online before the usual downtime duration.

UPDATE: As of 3:03 pm IST, Fortnite servers were back up.

What is the Fortnite update 29.01 about?

Although Epic Game's official word is awaited, renowned and reliable Fortnite scooper ShiinaBR has hinted at what the new update will reel in. The list teases New Cosmetics, Big Midas Event / Floor Is Lava, Drum Gun & Hades Mythic, added shop tabs, UEFN Rocket Racing, potential collaborations. The thread conversation under ShiinaBR's X post suggests that the upcoming version 29.10 is an even more signifcant change-up in term of content premieres.

Fortnite's Midas is an especially highly anticipated event since it involves one of the video game's original characters' comeback. Epic Games announced his alluring return to the game scene with a poster of the character that was seen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Previous leaks speculated hum being trapped in the Underworld by Hades.

Update: As the servers picked up, Fortnite players weren't too enthusiastic about all that had unfolded during the downtime. V29.01 update has seemingly addressed the UEFN support for Rocket Racing and LEGO Fortnite (iFireMonkey).

Content creator FitzyLeakz also spotted Midas' vending machine. However, no new cosmetics have been rolled out with the latest version. They will reportedly drop over the next week. With disappointment rife in the online community, fans hope to purchase the Midas skin and possibly encounter other rumoured collabs in next week's upgrade.