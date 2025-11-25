Is Michelle Obama on Ozempic? Former First Lady's latest photoshoot sparks wild rumors

Michelle Obama displayed a striking and apparently slimmer appearance in a new photoshoot, leading to speculations regarding her possible use of weight loss medications. Michelle Obama's recent photoshoot

The former First Lady, 61, has recently discussed her style and self-expression extensively following the release of her fashion memoir, The Look, at the beginning of November.

The author and podcast host's fashion selections have received praise from many, with some suggesting that she has been showcasing a slimmer physique and insinuating that she may have utilized weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

During the weekend, Obama was busy with her latest photo shoot with renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz. She posted behind-the-scenes footage online, in which she donned a dark gray V-neck collared T-shirt paired with blue jeans.

Her brown boots and coordinating leather belt rounded out the ensemble, while a wind machine stylishly tousled her hair. In the video, she seemed at ease and self-assured. The appearance rapidly garnered attention online, with numerous users making comments on her slender physique.

When Michelle Obama addressed changes in her physique

Speculation regarding her physique first emerged earlier this year in March when her stylist, Meredith Koop, shared a photograph in which she appeared remarkably thin.

Obama has previously addressed changes in her body candidly. In 2022, she mentioned that she faced challenges with menopause symptoms, including intense hot flashes and gradual weight gain.

She acknowledged the difficulty of this experience, explaining that the weight gain “slowly creeped” up on her, prompting her to become “more mindful” regarding both her diet and exercise regimen.

Obama has also elaborated on how fashion influenced her public persona, particularly during Barack Obama’s presidency. In her podcast series ‘IMO: The Look,’ she noted the pressure to present herself impeccably, as it could affect the treatment of future minority leaders.

She clarified that fashion was not solely about aesthetics but also about conveying messages, stating, “A lot of my fashion choices, as we talked about in The Look, were about using the language as a way to send a message about beauty, about culture, about the American spirit, about inclusion.”

Netizens react

Internet users engaged in discussions on Reddit and X regarding Michelle Obama's fashion choices and weight loss.

Certain commentators explicitly linked her physique to Ozempic, while others hinted at the potential influence of GLP-1 medications, despite recognizing that she might have attained the transformation through rigorous training and proper nutrition.

One Reddit user remarked, “It’s probably the de-transitioning process.”

Another user asked, “Is she on Ozempic?”

“She can take all the ozempic she wants! She will still look like Michelle Obama,” third user said.

As these are just speculations on social media, the former First Lady has always emphasised on her strict diet and exercise regimen.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a prescribed medication designed to assist in the management of type-2 diabetes. Its active component, semaglutide, not only helps regulate blood sugar levels but also diminishes appetite, a side effect that has turned the drug into a topic of cultural discussion. Although frequently mentioned online as a quick fix for weight loss, Ozempic is a controlled treatment meant for particular medical conditions rather than for aesthetic purposes.