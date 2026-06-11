Is Pokémon Center down? Errors amid long queue for Pitch Black sale; ‘Unavailable’

As Pokémon dropped the new Mega Evolution: Pitch Black card on June 10, thousands queued up on the Pokémon Center website to get the newest addition to the series. People play the Pokemon GO game on smartphones during the in-person Pokemon GO Tour. (Representational) (AFP)

But many on social media reported that the experience was far from smooth. There were errors with the process of purchasing the new card, users wrote on X.

Users complained that the website was unavailable to them with a message reading "Temporarily Unavailable."

The Pitch Black will release on July 17 but preorders have now gone live starting around 12pm EST Monday. But thousands who went to the website to place their orders ended up frustrated with the errors on the website.

“Pokémon Center Maintenance during the Pitch Black drop?" one user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the error. "Within minutes from getting in to place an order for Pitch Black and this pops up? How do you guys go on about your day after this?

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