Is Spectrum down? Users report outage as Internet and WiFi issues spike across US
Hundreds of customers reported problems with Spectrum internet and WiFi on Downdetector.
Spectrum customers across the United States reported service issues late Sunday and early Monday. Outage-tracking platform Downdetector showed a sharp increase in complaints about the provider's internet, WiFi and mobile services.
Spectrum, operated by Charter Communications, provides cable television, broadband internet, mobile and home phone services to residential and business customers across 25 US states.
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What problems are users reporting?
According to Downdetector, WiFi issues accounted for 45% of reported problems, making them the most common complaint. One user from Texas on the Spectrum Outage tracker wrote, “modem shows red light. not able to connect to the internet at all on all devices.”
Another 41% of users reported broadband internet disruptions, while 9% experienced mobile internet issues. Smaller numbers of customers also reported problems with television, TV streaming and voice call services.
Another user on the Spectrum Outage tracker wrote, “Spectrum does this every few months at midnight. Sigh.”
The outage map showed clusters of reports from several major metropolitan areas, including:
- San Antonio
- Los Angeles
- Charlotte
- New York City
- Orlando
- Milwaukee
- Austin
- Dallas
- Tampa
At the time of writing, Spectrum had not issued a nationwide statement confirming a system-wide outage. Customers are advised to check the provider's official service status page or contact customer support for location-specific updates.
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What customers can do
If your Spectrum internet or WiFi is not working, experts recommend first determining whether the issue is local or part of a broader service disruption.
Users can restart their modem and router, inspect cable connections and verify whether the outage has affected multiple devices. If the problem persists, checking Downdetector and Spectrum's official support channels can help determine whether other customers in the area are experiencing similar issues.
Spectrum also allows customers to check service status through its website and mobile app. The provider may post updates if technicians identify infrastructure problems or maintenance affecting specific regions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More