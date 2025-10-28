American YouTuber Tyler Oliveira has spoken out after social media posts claimed his mother is on OnlyFans. Oliveira, 25, said the rumors began circulating after he shared videos about India’s Gorehabba festival, in which villagers hurl dried cow dung at each other as part of a Hindu tradition following Diwali. Oliveira shared a teaser clip captioned ‘Inside India’s Poop-Throwing Festival,’ and soon faced backlash for ignoring the significance behind the stunt. Is Tyler Oliveira's mom on OnlyFans? US YouTuber claims family being targeted after video on Indian cow dung festival(@tyleraloevera/X)

Oliveira shared a screenshot of an X post, consisting of a photo of an article headlined ‘Famous YouTuber Tyler oliveira Mother joined OnlyFans Is Now Uploading videos on Pornhub”. The X user who shared the photo of the headline captioned the post, “India is Sorry for you..”

Sharing the post, Oliveria wrote, “They're photoshopping headlines saying my mom does OnlyFans after I filmed their poop festival”.

The headline is grammatically wrong, and there is no credible source suggesting Oliveira’s mother is on OnlyFans. The claim appears to be fake, which has been confirmed by Oliveira himself.

Why Tyler Oliveira is under fire

Oliveira was accused of defaming India by posting about the dung-flinging festival. Devotees of the Gorehabba festival believe that their God, Beereshwara Swamy, was born in cow excrement. The ritual is considered sacred and purifying.

Oliveira shared multiple posts about his experience attending the festival, including a photo of himself in a hazmat suit and goggles in which he can be seen covered in brown smears. The picture was taken after the event in the remote village of Gumatapura, in Karnataka, southwestern India.

“Happy Diwali! Yes, I went to India’s poop throwing festival. It was the s—tiest experience of my life. I will never go back. Please pray that I survive,” he wrote.

Another video shows Oliveira walking down a street, his clothes smeared with dow dung. “I Survived India’s Poop-Throwing Festival…,” the clip is captioned. He later shared a screengrab to show how his “videos capturing India’s poop-throwing festivals are already getting mass reported”.

Oliveira was widely criticised, with many accusing him of smearing India. Some even accused him of creating the videos using AI, which he has denied.