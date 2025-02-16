Menu Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu thanks US President Donald Trump for ‘full support’ on Gaza after successful hostage release

AFP |
Feb 16, 2025 03:38 AM IST

Ahead of the hostage release, Donald Trump warned that "all hell" would break loose if every Israeli hostage was not released from Gaza by noon on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump Saturday for his "full support" in Gaza following the completion of the sixth hostage-prisoner exchange of a nearly month-old truce.

Earlier, Donald Trump warned that "all hell" would break loose if every Israeli hostage was not released from Gaza by noon on Saturday.(AFP)
Also Read: Hamas parades, hands over 3 more hostages to Red Cross in Gaza: Israel military

"Prime Minister Netanyahu... appreciates the president's full support for Israel's decisions regarding the Gaza Strip in future developments," his office said after Trump posted on social media that Israel should choose how to respond to the successful conclusion of the latest swap.

Also Read: Trump takes swipe at Gaza after release of hostages including American citizen, says ‘Israel will now have to…’

The rival sides exchanged three Israeli hostages held in Gaza for 369 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

But just days before, the deal appeared strained with Hamas saying it would not bow to threats from Israel and the United States amid disagreements over the implementation of the truce.

Trump warned that "all hell" would break loose if every Israeli hostage was not released from Gaza by noon on Saturday.

"Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O'CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!" Trump wrote after Saturday's swap was completed.

Netanyahu's office said: "President Trump's firm stance led to the release of three of our hostages today, despite Hamas previously refusing to release them."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
