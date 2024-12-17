Ivanka Trump and spitting image daughter Arabella share ‘beautiful’ festive Nutcracker outing

Ivanka Trump and her 13-year-old daughter, Arabella, enjoyed a festive outing together as they attended a performance of The Nutcracker. The mother-daughter duo, strikingly similar in appearance, were seen smiling and posing happily in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, embracing the holiday spirit. Ivanka Trump and her daughter Arabella enjoy a festive outing at The Nutcracker, showcasing their similar looks and holiday spirit.(@ivankatrump/Instagram)

Ivanka shares ‘beautiful evening’ with her daughter

On Sunday, Ivanka took to Instagram to share a few snaps from the evening and captioned them, “A beautiful evening at the Nutcracker with my favourite girl!” She also tagged Miami City Balled in another post which featured their dancers’ performance.

For the special outing with her mini-me, Ivanka Trump opted for a sophisticated look, wearing a cream-coloured blazer paired with matching trousers and a black top underneath. The businesswoman completed her chic ensemble with a white clutch, adding a touch of elegance.

Meanwhile, Arabella mirrored her mother’s style, looking equally graceful in a simple yet elegant black dress. The duo exuded effortless style as they enjoyed their festive day together. Apart from Arabella, Ivanka shares sons Joseph and Theodore with her husband Jared Kushner who tied the knot in 2009, as reported by Page Six

Ivanka and her daughter are a Swiftie

The former first daughter has often been spotted doing fun outdoor activities with her daughter. Previously, she also took her daughter to a Taylor Swift concert in October.

A source reported to the outlet that she took Arabella along with her friends “to see one of her daughter’s favourite artists” at the Hard Rock Stadium on the weekend that was sold out.

In July, Ivanka celebrated her daughter Arabella’s 13th birthday by presenting her with a special Swift-themed cake. The custom dessert, which was inspired by the iconic white cake featured in the singer's Blank Space music video, included the lyrics, “Boys only want love if it’s torture,” a nod to Arabella’s love for the pop star. She took to Instagram to share her excitement, calling it the "best cake" for her "favourite Swiftie."