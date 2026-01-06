Search
Tue, Jan 06, 2026
Jayne Trcka cause of death: How did the American bodybuilding legend die? First details out

Shirin Gupta
Jan 06, 2026 05:19 am IST

Jayne Trcka passed away at 62 in San Diego in December. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Jayne Trcka, the celebrated American bodybuilder, fitness model and actress, died on December 12, 2025, at the age of 62.

Jayne Trcka passed away at 62 in San Diego in December. The cause of death is still under investigation.(X and Instagram | natanaelcassiano and Shawn White)
Trcka's son told TMZ that his mother died in San Diego. The cause is still being investigated, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner, who also confirmed the death.

A San Diego Medical Examiner spokesperson told the U.S. Sun, “There was trauma to the body, but we wouldn’t be able to indicate the cause of death at this time.”

Her son went on to say that he was unaware of any underlying illness or condition that could account for her unexpected death.

Law enforcement sources who talked with TMZ said that after several days of attempting and failing to get in touch with Trcka via the phone, a close friend started to worry.

When the friend visited her home to see how she was doing, she was found unconscious in the kitchen. When first responders came following a 911 call, they declared her dead on the spot.

