Jimmy Carter’s grandson provides emotional update on ex-president's health: ‘God had other plans’

Jimmy Carter’s grandson has revealed that the former president has had “no change” in his health as he spends his days in hospice care in Georgia, which he entered more than a year ago. Jimmy’s grandson Jason Carter told Southern Living magazine that the 99-year-old ex-commander-in-chief is “experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process.” Jimmy Carter’s grandson provides emotional update on ex-president's health(AP Photo)

Jason is the oldest of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s 22 grandchildren. Speaking of Jimmy remaining alive in hospice care for several months, Jason said, “God had other plans.”

‘I just think none of us really understand’

Rosalynn Carter, whom Jimmy had been married to for 77 years, died in November last year. “After 77 years of marriage… I just think none of us really understand what it’s like for him right now,” said Jason. “We have to embrace that fact, that there’s things about the spirit that you just can’t understand.”

Average hospice usually stays around 70 days. However, it may be only a couple of weeks for some. Jimmy’s hospice journey began in February 2023.

A few weeks ago, Jason visited Jimmy, watching an Atlanta Braves game and talking about Jimmy’s nonprofit Carter Center and the family. He asked his grandfather how he was doing.

“I told him, I said: ‘Pawpaw, you know, when people ask me how you’re doing I say, ‘honestly I don’t know,’” recalled Jason. “And he kind of smiled and he said, ‘I don’t know, myself.’ It was pretty sweet,” he added.

In May, Jason had provided another update, saying Jimmy is “coming to the end.” “People ask me how you’re doing,” Jason told the crowd, according to New York Post. “And I say, ‘I don’t know.’ And he said, ‘Well, I don’t know myself.'”

Jason said at the time that considering the 39th US president’s circumstances, he is doing fine, but the end of his journey is near. “My grandfather is doing OK. He has been in hospice, as you know, for almost a year and a half now,” Jason said.