Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jimmy Carter's funeral service to be held at this cathedral on January 9

Reuters | | Posted by Tuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 31, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Jimmy Carter's state funeral will take place on Jan. 9 at Washington National Cathedral, following a six-day procession from his hometown in Georgia.

A state funeral for Jimmy Carter, the former U.S. president who died on Sunday at the age of 100, will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 9, according to the U.S. Army. U.S. President Joe Biden, who last year said that Carter had asked him to deliver the eulogy at his funeral, has directed that Jan. 9 be a national day of mourning for Carter throughout the U.S. The official six-day state funeral for Carter begins on Saturday as his remains travel by motorcade through his hometown of Plains, Georgia, the Army said in a statement.

President Joe Biden has declared Jan 9 a national mourning for Jimmy Carter, who dedicated his post-presidency to humanitarian efforts. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)
President Joe Biden has declared Jan 9 a national mourning for Jimmy Carter, who dedicated his post-presidency to humanitarian efforts. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

The motorcade carrying Carter will stop at the farm where he grew up. There, the National Park Service will ring the historic farm bell 39 times - Carter was the 39th U.S. President.

ALSO READ| US stock market to close on Jimmy Carter's national day of mourning in January

Carter to lie in repose at Presidential Center and US Capitol

Carter's remains will then be carried to Atlanta, where he will lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Center until the morning of Jan. 7. His body will then be flown to Washington, D.C., where he will lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol until his national funeral ceremony.

The family will hold a private funeral and interment in Georgia later on Jan. 9, after the ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral.

Carter will be buried in a plot next to his wife, Rosalynn Carter, on the grounds of their longtime home in Plains.

Carter, a Democrat, became president in January 1977 after defeating incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election. His one-term presidency was marked by the 1978 Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt, bringing some stability to the Middle East.

ALSO READ| Joe Biden declares January 9 national day of mourning after Jimmy Carter's death

Carter spent his long post-presidential career devoted to humanitarian work, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. World leaders and former U.S. presidents have paid tribute to a man they praised as compassionate, humble and committed to peace in the Middle East.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On