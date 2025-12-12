Jimmy Kimmel questions Trump's health, calls him ‘deeply unwell’ amid ‘mystery bruises, dementia tests, MRIs’

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel targeted Donald Trump’s physical health, mocking the US President’s extensive response to the speculation regarding his declining health. Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump's health amid scrutiny (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Allison Robbert/Pool via AP, File)

Trump, 79, has faced intense scrutiny, driven by concerns for the well-being of the world’s most powerful individual, regarding various signs of illness, including slowed speech, swollen ankles, and bandages on his right hand.

Jimmy Kimmel claims Trump is ‘deeply unwell’

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live addressed the ongoing speculation about Trump’s health, stating, “Our president appears to be deeply unwell, even for him.”

Kimmel mocked Trump’s assertion that he had undergone three cognitive assessments. Explaining what it means, the comedian said: "That means he passed the first two, and they were like ‘this can’t be right.’ Let’s give him one more.”

Jimmy Kimmel casts doubt over Trump's MRIs, dementia tests

While Trump asserted that he “aced” in all these evaluations, Kimmel remains skeptical.

“Something is wrong here,” said Kimmel, who was temporarily removed from the air by ABC in September due to his remarks regarding the death of Charlie Kirk.

“The guy who is running our country is being given unscheduled dementia tests. He’s been given MRIs. He has mystery bruises that he’s covering with Maybelline. And we’re supposed to accept this idea that he’s some cross between Chris Hemsworth and Albert Einstein?”

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump asserted that questioning his mental and physical capabilities could be deemed “treasonous.”

Trump denies health speculations

Trump strongly denied any allegations regarding health problems, claiming he achieved “perfect marks.” Additionally, he referred to the reporters from The New York Times who reported on his health as “true Enemies of the People.”

“There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best. I’ve stopped Eight Wars, saving many millions of lives in the process, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country,” the POTUS wrote.

While Trump rejoiced at the suspension of Kimmel's show in September, former US President Barack Obama and numerous others condemned the decision, labeling it a capitulation to political pressure. Nevertheless, the show's suspension was lifted a week later.