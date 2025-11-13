Cleto Escobedo III net worth: Financial status of Jimmy Kimmel Live! band leader explored

Cleto Escobedo III, the leader of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! house band, Cleto and the Cletones, passed away on Tuesday. The late musician was 59. The tragic news of his death was announced by Jimmy Kimmel on his show. Cleto Escobedo III died at the age of 59.(Instagram/@jimmykimmel)

Kimmel could not hold back his tears and cried while giving this news to his viewers in his opening monologue. “We've been on the air for almost 23 years and I've had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one's the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young,” the late-night show host said.

Escobedo’s father, Cleto Escobedo Sr., is a member of his late son’s band and played on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Escobedo’s mother was also present in the audience.

While Kimmel went through with Tuesday’s episode, the show has been cancelled for the next two days, People reported.

Also read: Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney clash over political differences: ‘She won’t even stand next to her’

Cleto Escobedo III's net worth

Not much information is available about Cleto Escobedo’s personal financial status. According to merca20.com, which cited the American Federation of Musicians, musical artists on talk shows make around $325 per episode. Those who feature on every episode earn around $2,000 per week.

As per Mabumbe, Escobedo had an estimated net worth of $2 to $4 million, with the majority of his income coming from TV bandleading, tours, and session work. No assets of the musician are on public record.

Also read: Hailey Bieber opens up about balancing parenthood and marriage with Justin Bieber

Cleto Escobedo’s bond with Jimmy Kimmel

While speaking about his bond with Escobedo, Kimmel went down memory lane to remember his friendship with the late musician. He recalled that when he got to host the show in 2003, he pitched the idea of Escobedo’s band being the official band of the show to the show’s producers, and it worked.

Last week’s scheduled episode on Thursday had to be cancelled as well since Kimmel wanted to attend to an ailing Escobedo, Variety reported.

Kimmel added in his monologue, “Everyone here at the show we are devastated by this. It’s just not fair. He was the nicest, most humble, kind and always funny person.”

FAQs

Who was Cleto Escobedo III?

Cleto was the bandleader of Cleto and the Cletones, the in-house band of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

When did Escobedo III pass away?

He died on Tuesday, November 11.

How many episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! have been cancelled?

Two episodes – set to air on Wednesday and Thursday - have been cancelled.