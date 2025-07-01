Jimmy Swaggart dies: All on his wife Frances Anderson and their son Donnie

Renowned televangelist Jimmy Swaggart died at the age of 90 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 1, his family and publicist confirmed the news. The Pentecostal preacher remained in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 15. His publicist, Megan Kelly, told USA Today that he breathed his last at around 7:30 am (local time) on Tuesday. File photo of televangelist Jimmy Swaggart (AP)

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ. Today was the day he has sung about for decades,” reads an emotional statement on the televangelist's official Facebook page.

All about Jimmy Swaggart's family

Born on March 15, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana, Swaggart was the son of the late Willie Leon and Minnie Belle Swaggart. He had one sister, Jeanette Ensminger, who reportedly died in 1999.

Swaggart grew up in Ferriday, a popular town in Concordia Parish that borders the Mississippi River. His cousins include rock-and-roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis as well as country musician Mickey Gilley.

As per the family, he authored over 100 books and commentaries, besides holding evangelistic crusades in more than 40 countries. He sold 17 million gospel albums as a musician.

Jimmy Swaggart married Frances Anderson on October 10, 1952. At that time, he was 17 years old, while she was 15. The couple welcomed their son, Donnie Swaggart, shortly after.

Donnie, 70, has previously revealed that his parents did not expect him to survive. Co-pastor at Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, Donnie said in a June 17 video that they hoped for him to recover, but “there has been no change.”

“The bottom line is that without a miracle ... that's the only thing we can hope for,” USA Today quoted Donnie as saying. At the time of his death, Jimmy Swaggart was serving as the co-pastor of the Family Worship Center, which he co-founded.

Apart from his wife and son, Jimmy Swaggart leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Debbie Swaggart. His grandchildren include Gabriel Lee Swaggart, Jennifer Swaggart and Matthew Aaron Swaggart. Additionally, he was a great-grandfather to nine.

FAQs:

1. For how long were Jimmy Swaggart and Frances Swaggart married?

They remained together for more than 72 years.

2. How many children did Jimmy Swaggart have?

He was the father of Donnie Swaggart, who is co-pastor at Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge.

3. What is Jimmy Swaggart's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he had earnings of $5 million.